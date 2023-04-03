A Durban taxi driver did not reach his destination after arguing with a passenger on Sunday, 2 April

The passenger, who was reportedly dressed in a Kazier Chiefs T-shirt, shot and killed the driver

The gunman is still on the run and police have appealed to the public to help locate the shooter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

DURBAN - A heated argument between a taxi driver and a passenger led to a deadly shooting in Durban on Sunday afternoon, 2 April.

Police are on the hunt for a passenger who reportedly shot and killed a taxi driver in Durban. Images: Marco Longari & Tetra Images

Source: Getty Images

Passenger shoots Durban taxi driver

The incident occurred on the N3 southbound near the Brickfield on-ramp while the driver was transporting passengers.

According to TimesLIVE, the driver, believed to be in his 30s, was shot multiple times by a passenger during an argument.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

KwaZulu-Natal provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police have opened a case of murder and the passenger is on the run. Netshiunda added that the vehicle was in motion when the shooting occurred but no one else was injured.

Passenger who killed Durban taxi driver was wearing a Kaizer Chiefs shirt

According to East Coast Radio, the driver was transporting passengers from Pinetown to Durban when he was killed.

It has been reported that the passenger was dressed in a Kazier Chiefs T-shirt when he fled the scene in the direction of Mayville.

Police have called on the public to help with any information regarding the shooting.

Police officers scare confused taxi driver and passengers as one points a gun in alarming video

In another report, Briefly News previously reported that a video of a taxi driver and his passengers being intimated by a group of armed police officers has been circulating online.

The cellphone footage shared by @ItsGoingViral1 shows a police van pulling over in front of a parked taxi on the side of the road.

The officers jump out of the vehicle and approach the taxi as they demand the driver get out. The driver and the passengers can be heard refusing to cooperate with the police as one of the officers points a gun at the front of the taxi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News