Eight people reportedly died on the scene when an overloaded bakkie collided with a taxi near the Baobab Toll Plaza in Limpopo

According to reports, the eight people who died on the scene include five men and three women, while eight other passengers were rushed to the hospital

Limpopo MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Florence Radzilani sent condolence messages to the bereaved families

Limpopo - Three women and five men were reportedly confirmed dead on the scene when a taxi and a light motor vehicle collided in Limpopo.

Eyewitnesses reported that the taxi overtook unsafely and collided head-on with the light motor vehicle.

Limpopo transport authorities confirm horror accident

According to SABC News, Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene confirmed that the eight people who perished at the scene included five meant and three women. Chuene also revealed that eight other passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Jacaranda FM added that Limpopo MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Florence Radzilani urged motorists to take extra caution on the roads as we approach the Easter holidays. She also sent condolence messages to the bereaved families. The statement read:

"We are deeply saddened by the news and pray for the departed, and the families they leave behind. We also pray for the healing of those who sustained injuries in the accident.

"While we anticipate this to be a period of joy and family reunions, experience has taught us that there are some among us, who are reckless on the roads. Driver behaviour, which includes reckless driving, overtaking at unsafe spots, over-speeding, overloading and drunk driving, counts as the number one cause of road accidents and fatalities."

