A taxi driver caused a fatal accident after suffering an unavoidable seizure while driving on the R21

After losing control of his car, the driver ploughed into a car guard who was walking on the freeway

A case of culpable homicide has been opened at the Kempton Park Police Station to be investigated by a detective

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

PRETORIA - A taxi driver terrifyingly suffered a seizure while driving on the R21 freeway in Gauteng.

A taxi driver accidentally killed a pedestrian after suffering a seizure while driving. Image: Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

The seizure resulted in the taxi driver losing control of the vehicle and ploughing into a security guard walking on the highway.

The security guard was unfortunately killed in the collision and was declared dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel on Wednesday, 29 March, IOL reported.

The 45-year-old taxi driver and 13 passengers, between 31- and 52 years old, were transported to Tembisa Hospital for medical treatment after the crash. The injuries range from moderate to severe.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Even though the accident was not intentional and resulted from a medical condition, a case of culpable homicide has been opened at the Kempton Park police station, and a detective has been assigned to investigate the incident.

As a response to the fatal accident, the City of Ekurhuleni urged pedestrians from walking on freeways to prevent such incidents from happening.

South Africans have mixed reactions to the fatal accident

Below are some comments:

@logzee56 said:

"Pedestrians are not allowed on the freeway."

@SandinhoUno lamented:

"This country needs a cleanse."

@TebogoWaModimo commented

"This is definitely 1000 ways to die, Final Destination 9 type of situation."

@Mrkev40 refuted:

"I don't believe he had a seizure before hitting the pedestrian."

Cathy du Plessis grieved:

"I thought pedestrians were not allowed to walk on highways but it is really sad for both the driver and the family of the deceased."

Noma Nomathemba stated:

"I think people who are epileptic must never get a driver's license for their safety."

South African taxi driver uses feet to steer at full speed, causing a stir as peeps share mixed reactions

Earlier, Briefly News reported that taxi drivers are often dubbed the king of the roads in South Africa. In a clip, one public transport driver showed that he does not need his arms to drive.

The video shows the driver's confidence when relying on his legs to control the vehicle. Some Mzansi peeps could not help but marvel at the hidden talent.

A Twitter video posted by @VUMatshaya shows a daring driver using his feet to control the car. The clip shows the man driving at a high speed and taking a smoke break.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News