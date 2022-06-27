Video footage of a taxi driver and his passengers being given a scare by a group of cops was posted online

The clip shows the law enforcement officials approaching the parked taxi with one officer armed with a gun

The driver is heard asking why they are being intimidated by a firearm, to which the answer is unclear

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A video of a taxi driver and his passengers being intimated by a group of armed police officers has been circulating online.

The cellphone footage shared by @ItsGoingViral1 shows a police van pulling over in front of the parked taxi on the side of a road.

A Durban taxi driver refused to step out of his vehicle when he was intimidated by the police. Image: LUCA SOLA/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The officers jump out of the vehicle and approach the taxi as they demand the driver get out. The driver and the passengers can be heard refusing to cooperate with the police as one of the officers points a gun at the front of the taxi.

The driver is heard asking why they are being intimidated by a firearm and the answer is unclear. The driver eventually steps out of the taxi. There is an exchange of words between the two parties before the driver drops his phone to the ground and at the end of the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The tweet was captioned:

“Durban taxi driver who refused, and was supported by his passengers, to step out of his taxi after one of the officers pulled out his gun on him. Picture cred: Taxi driver”

Generally, police officers can use lethal force under two circumstances: when they have probable cause to believe a suspect poses an imminent threat of serious bodily harm and when a dangerous suspect of a crime involving the infliction of serious physical injury is attempting to flee, Talks on Law states.

It is unclear what happened prior in the said incident or afterwards.

Most South African drivers feel unsafe when pulled over by police, survey says

In another story, Briefly News reported that over 90% of motorists feel unsafe when they are stopped by police, according to Action Society's police trust indicator survey. The data also indicates that road users are sceptical about trusting police officers who pull them over.

The Society's Director of Community Safety, Ian Cameron, said the survey indicates that there is a dire need for police reform in South Africa.

According to TimesLIVE, the data indicated that 50% of drivers who were pulled over were asked to pay a bribe to the police officers. The survey also showcased that 75% of officers do not introduce themselves after stopping a motorist. Cameron said the trust indicator data paints a very dark picture of the country's future.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News