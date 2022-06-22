A survey indicates that majority of South Africans do not feel safe when they are stopped by police officers

Action Society's police trust indicator survey also shows that 50% of motorists were asked to pay a bribe

A further issue relating to the mistrust factor is due to some criminals posing as police officers to hijack road users

JOHANNESBURG - Over 90% of motorists feel unsafe when they are stopped by police, according to Action Society's police trust indicator survey. The data also indicated that road users are sceptical about trusting police officers who pull them over.

The Society's Director of Community Safety Ian Cameron said the survey indicates that there is a dire need for police reform in South Africa.

According to TimesLIVE, the data indicated that 50% of drivers who were pulled over were asked to pay a bribe to the police officers. The survey also showcased that 75% of officers do not introduce themselves after stopping a motorist. Cameron said the trust indicator data paints a very dark picture for the country's future.

Of recent, there has also been a rise in 'bogus cops' or criminals who pose as police officers to highlight motorists. Randburg police noted that there was a concerning number of hijackings in the area. IOL reported that the hijacking syndicate used blue lights to stop motorists and rob them.

SA reacts to stats

South Africans are appalled by the mistrust in the country and believe people deserve better:

Harry Harris said:

"I thought it would be more than 90% cause year the streets are not safe at all. Just yesterday I witnessed hijackers being apprehended by the police. I just hope that whoever was hijacked was not harmed."

Laurent Jesaia Sefike commented:

"Last year my manager was hijacked by criminals dressed as police officers. They had everything spot on. Lights, uniforms and fake badges."

Mongezi Jimmy Lokwe wrote:

"Our country has become a criminal state, criminals are using police uniforms to disguise themselves, when robbing, they are also using police vehicles to rob homes, it's hard to trust anybody in a corrupt state like ours."

Lefu Ramatla stated:

"Police are working with criminals. They give them resources to con motorists."

Sphamandla Maswana posted:

"Our police are working with criminals, those of us that stay in the townships know this hence why we don't trust the police. Criminals borrow their uniforms, guns, dockets go missing, etc."

Abongile Mafevuka added:

"This habit of harassing people must stop, it gives criminals a good reason to con people, Police must only stop if there is a moving violation."

Source: Briefly News