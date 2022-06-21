A high school girl aged 18 was taken outside her school on Monday afternoon in Brindhaven, KwaZulu-Natal by eight men during what looked like a forcible kidnapping

The search for the learner was headed by security company Reaction Unit South Africa and it was discovered she had been picked up police

South Africans are shocked about the story and are wondering why it would take eight police officers just to take a high school girl in for questioning

BRINDHAVEN - An 18-year-old high school girl, Nothando Shabane, was reunited with her family after she was allegedly kidnapped on Monday, 20 June in Brindhaven, KwaZulu-Natal.

Shabane was snatched by eight men who were seen travelling in a bakkie and a car at around 2:30pm just outside her school. In a statement seen by Briefly News, Reaction Unit South Africa stated that at least 23 security officers were deployed to find the girl and 16 others joined the search later in the day.

An 18-year-old high school girl is now with her family after she was taken by eight men. They were later discovered to be police officers. Images: Reaction Unit South Africa/Supplied

RUSA explained that the reaction officers attempted to call Shabane's family, however, calls to their mobile phones went unanswered.

Through their search efforts, RUSA was able to trace one of the vehicles used to snatch Shabane from her school and it was discovered that it was registered to the South African Police Service (SAPS).

A police officer was then contacted and he confirmed that he and his colleeagues had taken the girl in for questionig for a matter that has not been specificed yet. The vehicles they were driving are said to be unmarked SAPS vehicles.

South Africans horrified by the alleged kidnapping of a high school girl

The 18-year-old's ordeal was shared on social media by an account called @VehicleTrackerz. South Africans headed to the comment section to share their thoughts about the police snatching a high school learner outside her school.

Many people found it concerning that the police would deploy eight men just to question an 18-year-old.

Here are some reactions:

@Sparda71 said:

"Security in SA should take over from the police. Police should be security. Security personnel was suppose to be in the police those in the police don't qualify to be policemen."

@samnyakudya said:

"This smells of human trafficking facilitated by elements within the police force... Police are working with criminals. Our kids are not safe at all, no one is safe."

@EronnBlackk said:

"...and you wonder why people disappear everytime without trace. I suspect this is a human trafficking syndicate operating from the police."

This is a devoloping story.

