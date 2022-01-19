Learners at a combined farm school in Kroondal were removed forcefully from the facility by a group claiming to be their parents

At least 162 learners were taken after the drunk mob confronted security guards the guard and ordered the gate to be taken down

The North West education department has spoken out against the incident and called for the law to take its course in the matter

A case of abduction and malicious damage to property has been opened with the police against the unknown number of perpetrators

RUSTENBURG - About 162 learners were allegedly forcefully taken after an apparent drunk group of people pretending to be parents arrived at a farm school near Rustenburg in the North West on Tuesday.

According to TimesLIVE, the mob descended on the Moedwil, Naauwpoort and Boons Mega Combined Schools in four vehicles and forced their way onto the grounds after overpowering the security guards at the premises.

The learners are from the Tirelong Secondary School in Kroondal but had been housed following an incident at their school in which thieves stole various items essential to learning.

In an official statement from the North West Department of Education, the security personnel deployed at the facility refused to let the mob in once they arrived as they could not prove their identities.

Near scuffle ensues as tempers flare

A back and forth, which created a particularly volatile situation, followed before an unknown number of schoolboys emerged from within the farm school and tore the gates down. According to reports on the ground, the learners did so at the behest of the would-be parents.

A separate report by IOL claimed another group of people made off with 56 learners after breaking into the Naauwpoort Mega Farm School. But 18 learners refused to leave with the group, pointing out they desired to study without any disturbance.

In any event, the alleged kidnappers took learners in five bakkies and later dumped them on the streets, leaving a clear path for them to find their way home. Mmaphefo Matsemela, North West education MEC, denounced the incident and called for the long arm of the law to catch up to the offenders.

"We feel extremely let down by the horrible events that continue to plague our boarding institutions. It should come to an end instantly, and those behind these acts be brought to book," said Matsemela.

"Learners were removed from our schools by individuals pretending to be parents. There's video footage to disprove the notion that they were. Even more shocking is that they didn't take the learners to their homes. Instead, they left them on the streets," she added.

Briefly News understands the department sought to initiate counselling for the 10 learners who stayed behind. The South African Police Service (SAPS) has opened a case of abduction and malicious damage to property.

