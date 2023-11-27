A family of four was wiped out by five assailants in Kwa-Zulu Natal

The South African Police Service reported that a man, his wife, son and nephew were killed in cold blood, and two survived the massacre

KZN Police told Briefly News that they're doing all they can to curb the violence in Kwa-Zulu Natal, and netizens were worried about the province

Mzansi fears KZN is becoming the Wild West after a family of four was killed. Images: Paul Taylor and PM Images

Source: Getty Images

The nation was left reeling after a family of four was massacred at a village in Mfume in Kwazulu Natal. Five suspects entered a home and rained bullets on the family, and two people survived the horrific ordeal. South Africans expressed that their fear of KwaZulu-Natal increased, even though the police told Briefly News that they are working hard to fight the increasingly violent crimes.

A family of five killed, two survived

The South African Police Service reported on their Facebook page that a 64-year-old man and his 60-year-old wife, Their 31-year-old son and their 19-year-old nephew were in the house with their nephew's girlfriend when the assailants barged into the homestead. One of their sons was sleeping in his room, completely oblivious to what was happening. The five assailants opened fire and killed the man, his wife, son and their neighbour. The nephew's girlfriend was shot in the legs before the suspects fled.

Police working hard to fight KZN violence

The police suspect that the violent crime might be linked to a family feud. Speaking to Briefly News, KZN Police's Colonel Robert Netshiunda commented on the violence in the province.

“We have had incidents where people were shot and killed in drug-related feuds, taxi violence, domestic matters and other causes.

"As police, we have task trams that investigate such murders, and there have been breakthroughs. Unfortunately, in most cases when the suspects are confronted with law enforcement, they opt to test their shooting skills, leading to a shootout in which the police almost always come out tops,” he said.

SA fears KZN violence

Netizens on Facebook feared that Kwa-Zulu Natal was becoming lawless.

Jaha Ra Mpohlo wrote:

“Izinkabi (hitmen) are now popular in KZN. One day karma will hit them hard, and they will know how painful it is to lose a loved one.”

Leutswa Tseetse wrote:

“It’s like KZN lives by spilling blood.”

Takue Mzee made a grim joke.

“All of this is a movie. I’m just asking for a full episode.”

Fhatuwani TF Tshivhombela added:

“Oh, family massacres are common on this side.”

Willem Hlongwane remarked:

“KZN needs prayers.”

