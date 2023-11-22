A woman was robbed on the Snake Road off-ramp in Benoni in Ekurhuleni

A Good Samaritan came to her rescue immediately after the robbery took place and gave her a hand

South Africans lauded the man and discussed how dangerous the off-ramp was to motorists

Mzansi is relieved that a man helped a woman who was robbed in Benoni. Images: Oscar Wong and Fizkes

A kindhearted man came to the assistance of a woman who was robbed in Benoni, Ekurhuleni. South Africans applauded the man in the video who jumped to the victim's help after she became a victim of crime.

Good samaritan assists crime victim

@gift_philani posted the video on his TikTok account. The video garnered 1 million views. In the clip, the man shooting the video turns on the Snake Road off-ramp when he notices a woman's car on the side. An unidentified person runs into the nearby field. He immediately declares that the woman has been robbed and comes out of his car.

He then fires three warning shots before going to the woman to check if she was okay. Crime in the country is a severe problem. Police Minister Bheki Cele recently released the second-quarter crime statistics, and although crime went down by a tiny margin, crime is still high in the country. Watch the video here:

Netizens thankful for man's help

South Africans were relieved that the man stepped out of his car to assist the woman.

Engela Borman said:

“I am a victim of the Snake Road offramp. It happens so fast! Thank you for reacting so quickly for her.”

Whacky_anelda exclaimed:

“Thank you for stopping and helping that woman. She was probably traumatised. You are a good man!”

Grumpy231 shared a story.

“We had a flat tyre there, and that was the fastest we ever changed a tyre.”

BigBear clapped:

“I salute you, my brother. Together, we will improve our country one Good Samaritan at a time.”

Kamo 178 gave tips:

“Avoid stopping on the freeway, guys. The complaints we receive from motorists, especially those travelling towards the N12 to Mpumalanga, are a lot.”

Marisa Rizo Kefilwe applauded the man.

“I take my hat off to this man. People don’t help these days.”

Women chase after robbers in BMW

In another robbery-related incident, Briefly News reported that two women were robbed while they were walking their dog.

The women ran home, fetched their BMW and called the police for backup. Thankfully, the police accompanied them, chased the robbers in their car and caught up with them. South Africans discussed the importance of having a good and fast car.

