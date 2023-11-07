Minister of Transport Sindiswe Chikunga was robbed on the N3 while accompanied by her bodyguards

The incident took place while they were trying to change a tyre near Heidelberg in Gauteng

Crime activist Yusuf Abramjee said that crime affects everyone and South Africans believe there's more to the story

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist from Gauteng, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

The Minister of Transport, Sindiswe Chikunga, was travelling with her bodyguards near Heidelberg when they were robbed. Images: Department of Transport

Source: Facebook

South Africans have a lot of questions after Minister of Transport Sindiswe Chikunga and her bodyguards were robbed while travelling on the N3 on 6 November during a tyre change. Netizens wanted to know how the minister could have been robbed with her bodyguards present and suspected alternative motives.

Yusuf Abramjee told Briefly News that nobody is safe from crime.

Transport minister robbed on the N3

According to News24, Chikunga was travelling on the N3 near Heidelberg when the incident happened. Her two bodyguards were allegedly changing a tyre when armed men approached them and robbed them in broad daylight. A case of armed robbery is being investigated.

Nobody is immune from crime– Abramjee

Crime activist Yusuf Abramjee commented on the incident.

“The N3 incident shows that nobody is immune to crime, whether you’re a government minister, an ordinary citizen, a police protector. These criminals are brazen. They try their luck with anyone and everyone, and it shows the levels of crime and criminality we have in South Africa,” he said.

South Africans have theories on robbery

Netizens who commented on X laughed at the minister and shared their views on her being a victim of crime like ordinary citizens.

They also had different theories about the robbery and did not believe it was a random act of crime.

Careers SA said:

“Now she gets to experience what we ordinary people deal with daily. A whole minister with bodyguards, and you think ordinary people with no guns or bodyguards must feel safe?”

Zwely wrote:

“I wish this can also happen to Bheki Cele and other ANC officials so they can feel the medicine they created in our country.”

Success Inspiration Academy observed:

“This story is not sure. They were travelling in the morning, and the VIP-trained drivers could not see the objects on the ground. Hopefully, some confidential information from laptops and cellphones does not start getting leaked.”

Warm Ash observed:

“Inside job.”

Niel exclaimed:

“They planned this. Some firearms do more crime with and also arguments to increase the budget for VIP protection.”

2 Phala Phala suspectcts arrested

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that two suspects linked to the Phala Phala robbery were arrested recently. The two were caught in Rustenburg in the North West and Bela Bela, Limpopo.

They are implicated in a case in which millions of dollars were stolen from Rmaphosa’s Limpopo farm in 2020. Netizens took shots at Ramaphosa and the suspects.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News