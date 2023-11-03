A university graduate from the University of South Africa was condemned after burning her LLB degree certificate

The Black Lawyers Association came out strongly against her while advising on how students can avoid doing something like this

UNISA also revealed that they do not replace damaged or lost certificates, and Mzansi laughed at her

The Black Lawyers Association condemned a graduate after burning her degree because she could not secure a job for a year. The University of South Africa revealed that destroyed degrees cannot be replaced. Netizens roasted her and called her foolish for destroying her qualifications, with some accusing her of doing it for content.

Graduate burns her degree

The Black Lawyers Association's student chapter resident Kgomotso Tejane said that the graduate's actions contributed to a lesser understanding of the legal profession. According to TimesLIVE, he added that those who want to enter the legal profession should understand the pros and cons of becoming practitioners in that sector. Tejane believes that the legal space is competitive and the country lacks enough resources and firms to accommodate the graduates entering the labour force.

UNISA does not replace certificates

UNISA's Tommy Huma clarified that the university does not give duplicate certificates if the original is lost, stolen or damaged after graduating with the degree. He added that the university only issues an academic record, and for the graduate to obtain it, they would have to provide information, including what happened to their degree and their contact details, as well as the qualification's name.

South Africans diss graduate

Netizens on Facebook were disappointed in the student and slammed her actions.

Olebogeng Legote asked:

“How stupid can you be to burn your qualification? That meant the blood, sweat and tears were all for nothing.”

Brian Halsall added:

“Surely they can’t be that stupid. If it’s true, what type of lawyers will they be?”

Kgolagano Pride Khalo remarked:

“Stupid things we do for content!”

Marcus M Chokwe was incredulous.

“Only one year? She’s so immature. Too immature to be in any profession, let alone legal.”

Sgegede Insizwayaka Nongombhili wrote:

“People do stupid stuff to get social media attention, shame. I’m sure she’s regretting wherever she is.”

