Cape Town law enforcement successfully traced a getaway vehicle, leading to arrests in connection with the Strand murder

The two suspects are expected to appear in court soon regarding the heinous crime

South Africans on social media discussed possible root causes for the rampant violent crimes in the country

Two suspects were arrested in connection to the murder of a woman in Cape Town. Image: Michele Spatari and Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN - The police have achieved a breakthrough in the investigation of the recent murder of a 41-year-old woman in Strand.

Woman killed in parking area

The victim was gunned down while seated in a car at the municipal building's parking lot on Monday, reported EWN.

The assailants fled in a getaway car and it was eventually traced by the police to an address in Site C, Khayelitsha.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Suspected murderers to appear in court

Two suspects, aged 26 and 46, are now in custody and expected to appear at the Strand Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The deceased woman, employed by the City of Cape Town Health Department, had already faced tragedy when her husband was shot and killed in the Eastern Cape, last year in October.

Citizens react on social media

As news of the arrests broke, South Africans took to social media to share their thoughts on the issue of violent crimes in the country. Many offered insights into the murder rate and expressed ongoing concerns about the safety of citizens.

Ravi Pillay mentioned:

"Arrested and will soon be released so they can vote for the ANC."

Siyabonga Happi wrote:

"We would not have this angry community if there was no poverty. Equality is a must, and the land needs to be returned and people to work and feed themselves."

Greg Botha asked:

"Weet iemand al wat was die rede?"

Mila Nomatyindyo shared:

"That's my sister."

Limpopo man who stabbed and killed his wife

In another article, Briefly News reported that an argument between two lovers ended horribly when the husband killed his wife two days into the new year.

The South African Police Service strongly condemned the violent act against a woman after the suspect was arrested. A 32-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her husband in Vuwani in Limpopo.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News