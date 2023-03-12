A High school student from Limpopo was arrested with his friend for faking his kidnapping on Friday

The 20-year-old student who tried to extort R 7 000 from his parents will appear in court on Monday

SA student's scheme stunned South African social media users, and many think he should be jailed

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A High School student who faked his own kidnapping in Limpopo has been arrested. Image: Stock Photo

Source: Getty Images

LIMPOPO - A High School student was arrested after he and his friend reportedly faked his kidnapping and demanded R 7 000 ransom from his parents.

The 20-year-old is in police custody and is expected to appear in court on Monday.

The student went to school about 3km away from his home on Friday morning and did not return in the afternoon as usual, reported TimesLIVE.

According to the Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, the mother became worried and told her husband he got back from work.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"The husband was also surprised because he said he received several messages from his son's number indicating that he must call him but when he called back, he didn't answer."

IOL reported that the boy's classmates confirmed that he was absent from school on Friday. An unknown person contacted the family later that evening and threatened to kill the victim if they did not pay a ransom of R 7 000.

The victims' family report the kidnapping to the police

The family reported the alleged kidnapping to the police, and they started investigating the matter.

"Immediate action was taken by deploying a special team that included the SAPS hostage negotiators, for thorough investigation and possible arrest of the culprits. Investigation revealed that the victim was in Tafelkop under Motetema policing area.

The team made observations at various homesteads in Tafelkop and the supposed suspect arrived at the scene and he led the team to where the victim was."

The victims and the 24-year-old accomplice were taken in for questioning. They were arrested on Saturday after they confessed that they faked the kidnapping.

SA citizens react to the High School student's ploy to extort money from his parents

Cynthia Sofika said:

"Just imagine the trauma he put his family through."

Raisibe Seleka commented:

"At a loss for words, the outcome of the rights our kids have over us. These kids, just never cease to amaze me."

MaThabi Matwa wrote:

"The amount he asked is the one that made them suspicious."

Monique Stowman shared:

"I would let him go to jail for some time. He will never do it again."

John Naicker posted:

"Nice, now his parents must throw him out of the house also. He is 20 years old."

Woman survives Valentine’s Day kidnapping after Soweto police rescue her from 3 hijackers, SA demands justice

Briefly News reported that a woman has survived harrowing ordeal thanks to the hard work of police in Soweto.

According to a statement on the South Africans Police Service's Twitter feed, three men hijacked, kidnapped and held an unsuspecting woman hostage on Valentine's Day, 14 February, in Katlehong.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News