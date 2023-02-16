Soweto police rescued a woman from a harrowing hijacking that turned into a kidnapping on Valentine's Day, 14 February

Soweto Flying Squad officers were doing routine patrols when a VW Polo being driven recklessly caught their attention

Three men were arrested after a chase and have been charged with kidnapping and possession of a hijacked vehicle

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

JOHANNESBURG - A woman has survived harrowing ordeals thanks to the hard work of police in Soweto.

Police from the Soweto flying squad saved a woman from a harrowing kidnapping. Image: @SAPolice/Twitter & Darren Stewart/Getty Images

Source: UGC

According to a statement on the South Africans Police Service's Twitter feed, three men hijacked, kidnapped and held an unsuspecting woman hostage on Valentine's Day, 14 February, in Katlehong.

Police Spokesperson Luitenent Colenel Mavela Masondo said officers from the Soweto flying squad were patrolling in Klipspriut West when they noticed a silver VW polo driving recklessly.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The officers pursued the vehicle, which ended up crashing into another car. Three men jumped out of the Polo and started to flee the scene of the crash on foot.

The flying squad gave chase and apprehended the alleged criminals. When police searched the vehicle, they found the woman who was being held hostage in the backseat.

The three criminals have been charged with kidnapping and possessing a hijacked vehicle and will appear in the Magistrate's court soon, TimesLIVE reported.

South Africans demand justice for the woman who was kidnapped on Valentine's Day

South Africans congratulated Saps on saving the woman but demanded justice for her.

Below are some reactions:

@MelikhayaPants1 praised:

"Well done, no bail for them."

@ThaCido88 complained:

"This kidnapping and killings are just unbearable and out of hand."

Nqaba Ncanywa said:

"South Africa has become a movie recently. Bheki Cele and his officers need to do something."

Phumudzo Ronald Mudau commented:

"Big up! The worst could have happened to her..."

Grace Sebake complained:

"Women in this country are not safe at all shame."

Cheryl Jeycocke demanded:

"Throw away the key."

Themba ZamaEyokuza Mhlongo

"Such people should be handed over to community members because the prison system is failing us."

3 teen girls allegedly murder 23-year-old man over a bottle of gin, sparking outrage: “No moral values”

In another story, Briefly News reported that the brutal murder of a 23-year-old man following a night of drinking at Site C, Khayelitsha, has left Mzansi reeling.

The victim, Zolani Toyana, is believed to have been killed by three teenage girls after he dropped a bottle of alcohol. The girls were allegedly consumed by anger and assaulted him before hurling stones at Toyana.

According to IOL, the suspects also stabbed the young man in the stomach and neck before slitting his throat. Police are yet to arrest the girls despite an uproar following the murder.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News