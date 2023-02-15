Convicted murderer Moehydian Pangaker has been sentenced to 225 years imprisonment for the brutal murder of nine-year-old Tazne van Wyk

Pangaker kidnapped, raped and murdered little Tazne in February 2020

South Africans believe the murderer's sentence is not enough and have called for the return of the death sentence

CAPE TOWN - The man who murdered 9-year-old Tazne van Wyk has been slapped with nine life sentences by the Westen Cape High Court.

The Western Cape High Court sentenced Tazne van Wyk's killer to 225 years behind bars. Image: @AntiAbuseSA & @myangelsarahh

Source: Twitter

Moehydian Pangaker was convicted for the brutal murder of the 9-year-old girl when the court found him guilty of 21 of 27 charges in October 2023.

Though the nine-year prison sentence amounts to 225 years behind bars, South Africans believe a man guilty of committing such heinous crimes deserves to be put to death.

Pangaker kidnapped 9-year-old Tazne van Wyk not far from her home

The nine-year-old girl went missing on 7 February 2020 when she left her family home to buy a lollipop at a shop nearby. The last time little Tazne was seen alive, she was captured on CCTV walking into the darkness with the convicted killer.

As the community frantically searched for the missing girl, Pangaker sexually assaulted and killed her. Tazne's desecrated remains were found in a stormwater drain 12 days later, IOL reported.

Judge describes Pangaker as deceitful, manipulative and cruel individual who cannot be reintegrated into society

When Pangaker committed the heinous crimes against little Tazne, the man already had a long list of crimes under his belt.

According to Daily Maverick, Pangaker had previously been convicted 11 times for crimes dating back to 1981, which include sexual assault, culpable homicide and murder.

When handing down the sentence, Judge Alan Maher described the murderer as a “deceitful, manipulative and cruel individual” who could not be let back into society.

The judge ordered that his file be sent to the Department of Correctional Services whenever he qualifies for parole, the department must consult the file and the court’s ruling.

South Africans demand the return of the death penalty

225 years in jail is not enough for angry South Africans who want justice.

Below is what citizens are saying:

@NwaVutivi commented:

"If only it was a death sentence, not this nonsense where we'll hear of him getting parole."

@OliverW10 demanded:

"Nine life sentences....just execute him."

@FainBeThyFathom said:

"Nine life sentences are not enough justice for this child. The opposite of a life sentence would be more meaningful."

BeckybooNoble ordered:

"Bring back the death penalty! Why should the tax payer pay for the board and lodging for this miscreant?"

@Winkie1306 wished

"May his rotten soul rot in hell."

