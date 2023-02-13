Murder accused 23-year-old Ngcebo Thusi made an appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 13 February

He was alongside defence lawyer DS Bopape who said his client would not wish to apply for bail during the appearance

Thusi is accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend Tshwane University of Technology student, Ntokozo Mayenzi Xaba

TSHWANE - The man accused of murdering Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) student Ntokozo Mayenzi Xaba, appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 13 February.

Murder accused Ngcebo Thusi abandoned his bail application.

Ngcebo Thusi appeared alongside defence lawyer DS Bopape for what was meant to be a bail hearing. However, the 23-year-old lawyer said his client would not apply for bail at this stage.

Emotions ran high at the courthouse when Xaba’s relative expressed anger over Thusi lawyering up. According to News24, the woman hurled allegations at the accused and said the 21-year-old victim did not have a lawyer when she was killed.

Thusi’s defence lawyer also attempted to prevent the media from taking pictures of his client. However, Magistrate Marco Richards denied the request, saying the case was a matter of public interest.

The accused is facing charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice. Thusi was last seen with the victim, who was his ex-girlfriend.

Xaba’s body was discovered in her residence with stab wounds to her neck. The matter has been postponed to Thursday, 30 March, for further investigations.

TUT students vow to deal with Ngcebo Thusi

Meanwhile, students from TUT have expressed anger over the killing and said that if Thusi is released, they would stone him to death. Student leader Sizwe Nyambi stood by earlier remarks.

Nyambi said Thusi abandoned his bail application because he fears his life. He told EWN that citizens are tired of people killing sisters, mothers and children in the country.

Tshwane University student Ntokozo Xaba’s murder casts spotlight on gender-based violence

Briefly News also reported that gender-based violence has come under the spotlight again following the murder of Tshwane University of Technology student Ntokozo Xaba.

The 21-year-old victim was allegedly stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend, Ngcebo Thusi, at her campus residence. Thusi is facing a murder charge and briefly appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 6 February.

Students and gender-based violence activists have called for more safety measures to be implemented to protect students. However, TUT Vice-Chancellor Tinyiko Maluleke told eNCA that there are already programmes in place to tackle GBV.

