20 People Trapped in the Eastern Cape Due to Severe Floods
GAMTOOS VALLEY, EASTERN CAPE– A rescue operation was launched after 20 people who did not evacuate the Gamtoos Valley on 7 May 2026 were trapped by the floods.
CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience
According to eNCA, the group of people has refused to evacuate the area after residents were hesitant to leave their properties. A total of 80 families in Hanley were left homeless after the South African Weather Service issued multiple weather warnings of devastating rainfall leading to flooding across the country.
Residents trapped in Gamtoos Valley
Hattingh Bornman, the mayor of the Kouga Municipality, said that the NRSI, SA Rescue, and South African Police Service are in the process of attempting to rescue them. He also said about 40 people were trapped in the Kingsway area. He said it rained throughout the night, and the Gamtoos River and Krom River have flooded.
Floods destroyed homes and infrastructure in Kouga, which triggered evacuations. Dozens of families were left homeless after the Kouga Municipality issued an evacuation order for residents living in Kingsway Village, Ferry Hotel, Gamtoos Mouth Resort, and Big Fish in Gamtoos Valley. Bornman pointed out that the floods resulted in severe damage to infrastructure. Homes have also been damaged, and roads have been washed away.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Schools in the Eastern Cape have also been severely affected by the floods. The province's Department of Education issued a memorandum on 4 May, urging schools to be vigilant and ensure the safety of the learners. Schools in Kouga and other municipalities were shut down until 8 May. In the Northern Cape, two people died as a result of the floods, and their bodies were recovered. The number of deaths nationwide has not been confirmed.
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za