GAMTOOS VALLEY, EASTERN CAPE– A rescue operation was launched after 20 people who did not evacuate the Gamtoos Valley on 7 May 2026 were trapped by the floods.

Floods trapped 20 people in the Eastern Cape. Image: Shiraaz Mohamed / AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to eNCA, the group of people has refused to evacuate the area after residents were hesitant to leave their properties. A total of 80 families in Hanley were left homeless after the South African Weather Service issued multiple weather warnings of devastating rainfall leading to flooding across the country.

Residents trapped in Gamtoos Valley

Hattingh Bornman, the mayor of the Kouga Municipality, said that the NRSI, SA Rescue, and South African Police Service are in the process of attempting to rescue them. He also said about 40 people were trapped in the Kingsway area. He said it rained throughout the night, and the Gamtoos River and Krom River have flooded.

Floods destroyed homes and infrastructure in Kouga, which triggered evacuations. Dozens of families were left homeless after the Kouga Municipality issued an evacuation order for residents living in Kingsway Village, Ferry Hotel, Gamtoos Mouth Resort, and Big Fish in Gamtoos Valley. Bornman pointed out that the floods resulted in severe damage to infrastructure. Homes have also been damaged, and roads have been washed away.

Schools in the Eastern Cape have also been severely affected by the floods. The province's Department of Education issued a memorandum on 4 May, urging schools to be vigilant and ensure the safety of the learners. Schools in Kouga and other municipalities were shut down until 8 May. In the Northern Cape, two people died as a result of the floods, and their bodies were recovered. The number of deaths nationwide has not been confirmed.

Source: Briefly News