A Northern Cape family left Mzansi completely stunned after sharing a TikTok video of their snow-covered yard on 7 May 2026. TikToker Specko, known on the platform as @.olimela, shared the clip showing their home blanketed in white. South Africans across the country could not believe what they were seeing.

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Screenshots taken from the clip. Image: @.olimela

Source: TikTok

The reactions poured in fast, with many joking that Specko had packed up and moved to the United States. Others were less impressed, pointing out that all they were getting in their own areas was cold air and nothing more.

When the cold comes calling

South Africa has been in the grip of a powerful cut-off low system since 5 May 2026. The South African Weather Service issued multiple severe weather warnings across the country, with the Northern Cape among the affected provinces. Snow was expected over high-lying areas of the Karoo Hoogland, and this family’s yard was proof that the forecast delivered.

While the Eastern Cape bore the worst of it, with dangerous flooding and an Orange Level 8 warning, the Northern Cape saw the kind of scenes that most South Africans only associate with mountain passes or overseas winters.

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The video gave many locals their closest look yet at snow landing right in someone’s home. Residents from across the country flooded the comments, jokingly asking why their provinces were being skipped over.

For a country where snow remains rare and exciting, this Northern Cape family became the envy of Mzansi, at least for one cold May morning.

See the TikTok clip below:

Source: Briefly News