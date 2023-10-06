South African kindergarten teacher Nolusindiso Hleko, who had alleged abuse in China, is now safe in Germany after sharing her ordeal on social media

Hleko posted a video on her YouTube channel recounting the alleged assault by a Human Resources manager in Shanghai

South Africans have shared encouraging messages with the young woman and hope she got out of the country safely

JOHANNESBURG - A young South African kindergarten teacher working in China is safe after going to social media pleading for help after being allegedly abused.

South African kindergarten teacher Nolusindiso Hleko says a Human Resource manager assaulted her at the school where she worked in China. Images: @justnolu/Instagram and Just Nolu/YouTube

Source: Getty Images

Nolusindiso Hleko shared a video on her YouTube channel about how the Human Resources manager allegedly assaulted her at school in Shanghai, China.

In her four-minute video, Hleko shares harrowing details about the incident and how when she screamed for help, no one came to her aid, even though there were onlookers.

"I don't know how I got out of that office, but somehow I got out. I was running in the passages of the kindergarten, trying to get help. There were various women there, all of them watched and did nothing," she said.

After escaping from the school, Nleko encountered a Chinese woman who helped call the police. The school refused to release CCTV footage of the incident, and she was left with the only option of accepting compensation for the attack.

Nleko released the video hoping to shed light on the mistreatment many teachers like her are being treated poorly by their employers. Nleko is now in Germany, where she plans to relocate.

DIRCO steps in to help young woman abused in China

The international relations and co-operation department (Dirco) has stepped in to help Nleko after making the damning allegations of abuse.

According to TimesLIVE, Dirco plans to question officials at the South African Embassy in China about the incident.

Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela said he engaged with Nleko, who shared her experiences with the embassy after she sought help. She said the embassy did not follow up after her initial call.

Monyela said that the officials' actions were unacceptable and they were supposed to help her.

South Africans sympathise with Nleko

@nandimajola510 said:

"My first thought was to say you're brave for sharing this video, but you shouldn't even have to make a video like this because something like this shouldn't have happened to you, period. It's despicable because they know that the system is in their favour, and they can simply get away with it. Don't feel bad about settling. Hoping your story is heard far and wide."

@serpentza said:

"I believe you 100% I have heard and seen this happen many times in China."

Londiwe Zabambo Mkhize said:

"Goes to show that our South African embassies abroad don't help you with much. You are on your own. Talking from experience..."

@yourfriendlyinternetgrandma said:

"I’m so sorry this happened to you.❤️ Nolu, please let us know if there is any way we can help. I’m sending you much love as a fellow South African and praying you are kept safe. You are loved, and you deserve justice. ❤"

@yumchi09 said:

"I’m so sorry sis . I can’t imagine how vulnerable and dehumanised you must have felt and feel right now. You are a courageous and inspiring woman. You don't deserve this. My prayers are with you ❤"

