The woman who was attacked in KwaZulu-Natal in a viral video shared her experience with Briefly News

In an interview, she shared more details about her ordeal and how it started

She also mentioned that she will not permit the incident to stop her from living her life to the fullest

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Caroline Michael, who was attacked in Durban, is in positive spirits. Image: @caroline_michael09

Source: TikTok

Caroline Michael refuses to be a victim of crime or be defined by criminal activity. She was recently attacked outside a bakery in Durban and has spoken out about what happened that day.

The attack victim shares details about incident

Michael told Briefly News that the incident that saw her attacked by an unknown man happened on Monday. Her video trended on social media, mainly because of how slow the bystanders reacted to the incident.

According to Caroline, she remembers the day vividly and recalled that the incident’s build-up started in the shop.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Two of the assailant’s accomplices were in the shop with her, and they tried to chat her up. She ignored them as she had a creepy feeling about them. When she stepped outside, she looked down for a moment to unlock her car, and that’s when it happened.

“I was attacked from my blind side, and it seemed like they had followed me because they knew where the cameras were. He was quite aggressive, and although he took the phone, I didn’t understand what he was trying to do because, at some point, I felt like he was trying to grab me and pick me off the ground. A lot was happening in the moment,” she said.

The owner of Innovation Hair Company said that she was assisted by a couple who stayed with her after the ordeal. They stayed with her the entire time and even drove her home as she was in no condition to drive.

She has since opened a case with the police and was informed that one of the guys was caught and arrested. Caroline said that she refused to let what happened to her dampen her.

“I was not expecting it to happen in broad daylight because it was not busy, and this creates a particular fear because you think you’re in a safe and familiar place.

“This will not deter me from returning and empowering that shop. Crime is everywhere, and the criminals want us to create fear and prevent us from supporting small businesses, but as small businesses, we need to stand up.

“I refuse to be handicapped and held hostage by what happened to me. If I allowed that to happen, they would have stolen not only my belongings but my power too. This message is for every woman who is a crime victim: put on your make-up, put your clothes on and start living life as best as you can,” she told Briefly News.

She recently posted a video of herself on her TikTok account, feeling upbeat.

ATM bombing linked to cops

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that an ATM was bombed in Gauteng in Ekurhuleni and ended in a shootout.

South Africans believe that the South African Police Services must be involved in the crime because it happened close to a police station.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News