An ATM in Gauteng was bombed by unidentified suspects who were armed and ready to attack authorities

The incident happened in Etwatwa, Ekurhuleni and ended in a shootout between police and alleged bombers

Many South Africans thought it was interesting that the crime was nearly successful despite happening close to the police station

EKURHULENI - Etwatwa, Ekurhuleni residents woke up to gunshots after an ATM bombing went wrong. One ATM close to a police station was targeted by bombers.

An ATM bombing in Etwatwa Ekurhleni ended with a police shooting, and many were up in arms. Image: RapidEye/ Rajesh Jantilal

Police were on the scene when they clashed with thieves who were trying to steal from an ATM. Facebook users had various conspiracy theories about why thieves chose an ATM near police.

ATM bombing causes havoc in Ekurhuleni

An ATM is a stone's throw away from a police station in Etwatwa, Ekurhuleni, and it was bombed. According to Daily Sun, the thieves were not able to get any cash as the police were on the scene, and they soon exchanged bullets. Etwatwa police got back up from Daveyton police.

ATM bombing affects residence

According to the Daily Sun, many residents, such as pensioners, rely on the ATM. An Ekurhuleni local, Gogo Emily Msthwene, told the publication that although their ATMs are helpful, it gets targeted by criminals, from scammers to bombers.

South Africans have theories about ATM bombing

Many people gave their two cents after seeing details about the crime. The country is known for having corruptible police officers, and a number thought that the ATM bombers may have been working with the police. Read what peeps said in a Facebook post:

Ramatee Ranala wondered:

"What if the tsotsis operate within the police station?"

Philani Dube added:

"Maybe the ATM is a few metres away from the people who blew it."

GodSon Mkhomazi wrote:

"The cops are the one who bombed the ATM."

Tsi Kie commented:

"Though is a few metres from the police station. But police they wouldn't bother themselves to arrive in time, To caught those who did."

Themba Mazi speculated:

"They are working with cops. We recently saw it in Mpumalanga."

EL Fisher agreed:

"What's the use? The same police, from the nearest police station where the ATM is situated, they are working together with the same criminals that bombed the ATM. We don't care anymore what the government do, we don't care, let them deal with such incidents. They are failing us as South Africans, same applies to the poor justice system."

