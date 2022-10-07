The police in the Eastern Cape are hunting down unknown suspects who gunned down three people in a tarven

The three suspects are also wanted for attempted murder of three other people that were wounded from gunshots

The police commissioner of the province asked the public to come forward with any leads and assured them anonymity

The Eastern Cape Police are looking for suspects who shot three people at a tavern. Image: John Wilkinson and Marco Longari

EASTERN CAPE - An activation of 72 hours has been implemented by Lietenant General Nomthetheleli Mene the Eastern Cape Police Commissioner after three people were shot dead at a tavern in Bityi on Thursday night.

Colonnel Priscilla Naidu, the provincial police spokesperson said that allegedly three gunmen arrived at the tarvern around 7pm finding patrons on the veranda. They shot a 26-year-old dead and asked the other patrons to lie on the floor, reported Times Live.

"The suspects then went inside and a further two people, aged 31 and 41 were fatally wounded. Three other people, aged between 23 and 29 also sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital for medical treatment."

According to IOL, the unidentified suspects are wanted for three cases for both murder and attempted murder. The police spokesperson urged the public to come forward with any information that might help the police. Naidu said:

"Anyone who can assist in tracing the suspects is asked to contact Bhityi police station, Det-Capt Mluleki Ngqeleni on 072-730-7381 or Det-Sgt Bonginkosi Madikazi on 082 442 0585, or Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or the nearest police station. All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous."

Commisioner Mene has also emphasised the importance of the public's participation and said that with their help the suspects will be apprehended quickly.

