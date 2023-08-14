The Hawks arrested two Eastern Cape police officers for attempting to sell a double murder case file for R20 000

The officers' scheme came to light after the bribe money was found inside Zungu's car, leading to their suspension from the police force

The duo have been suspended from the police and are stripped of their salaries while they await trial

GQEBERHA - Two police officers in the Eastern Cape have been arrested by the Hawks for corruption.

The Hawks have arrested two cops who tried to make a double murder case disappear. Images: Darren Stewart & Stock Photos

Source: Getty Images

The officers, Warrant Officer Richard Ntokozo Zungu, 56 and Sergeant Luyanda Innocent Maneli, 41, they nabbed for trying to sell a double murder docket for a whooping R20 000.

Hawks seize R20 000 and a car from police officers involved in corruption

According to IOL, the Gqeberha High Court granted a forfeiture order to the Gqeberha Priority Crime Specialised Investigation (PCSI) of the Hawks for the R20 000 bribery cash and a car worth R138 000.

The vehicle was reportedly instrumental in the bribery scheme.

Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela explained that the incident dates back to 27 December 2022. The Hawks received a tip about the bribery scheme and acted swiftly.

An investigation team caught Zungu red-handed with the R20 000 inside his Toyota Corolla vehicle. Maneli was later arrested after further investigation revealed the pair was in cahoots.

Police officers suspended after getting caught in a corruption scheme

Zungu and Maneli have been suspended from the South African Police Services (SAPS) and are not receiving monthly salaries. They have been remanded in police custody while they await trial.

According to TimesLIVE, the bribe money and the cash from the sale of the vehicle will be deposited into the Criminal Asset Recovery Account for state use.

The duo is expected in court on 22 August.

