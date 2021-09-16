Three police officers aged between 34 and 50-years-old have been arrested for the Hawks on Tuesday

The police officers allegedly kidnapped people from their Midrand home and tried to force them to pay R145 000 to make a case disappear

The Hawks apprehended the police officers at a petrol station where they had allegedly stopped to collect the money

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - Three members of the South African Police Services from the Gauteng province have been taken into custody by the Hawks for allegedly soliciting a bribe in order to drop an investigation of fraud.

On Wednesday, the accused police officers appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court in Johannesburg, where they were charged with several counts of kidnapping, corruption, and careless handling of a service weapon.

The Hawks have arrested three police officers who attempted to solicit a bribe of R145 000. Image: Roger Sedres

Source: Getty Images

According to News24, the police officers allegedly went to a residence in Midrand and demanded the residents to pay R145 000 for them to drop an investigation of fraud into the residents as well as avoid arrest.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu says the officers proceeded to confiscate laptops and cellphones before forcing the residents into a car. The policemen then took the residents to a petrol station in Sandton and told them to get the money they demanded.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The incident was reported, and the cops were caught at the petrol station where they were intending to take the cash, according to Mulamu.

The accused are 50-year-old Warrant Officer Charles Mgiba, 36-year-old Sergeant Obed Machevele and 34-year-old Sergeant Clement Langutelani Mashele. They were arrested on Tuesday, reports IOL.

The bail hearing will be heard on 21 September.

Cop arrested along with 8 others in connection with armed robbery

Briefly News previously reported that 9 people were taken into custody by the police including a police constable. They were arrested in relation to an armed robbery while officials were dispensing pension payments.

They made off with a large amount of money as well as the four weapons that had belonged to the security guards. Police forces in the area immediately mobilised to intercept the thieves. The police sealed off escape routes.

A vehicle with occupants was stopped when it appeared that they were trying to flee the area. One of them was a police constable from the Hlabisa police station according to the Daily Sun.

Source: Briefly.co.za