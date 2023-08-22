A woman was attacked and mugged in broad daylight, and people who were watching didn’t act until a few seconds later

The perpetrator tackled the woman, and the two scuffled until patrons outside of the establishment streamed out to help her

The woman later updated people about her well-being, but netizens were unhappy that nothing was done while the attack happened

South Africans are furious that passersby watched while a woman was getting robbed before they acted.

They lamented the seriousness of the crime in South Africa and were thankful that the woman was not harmed.

Woman attacked outside of shop in Durban

In a video posted on Facebook, a woman was walking out of a bakery on Musgrave Road in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, when a man attacked her. The attacker was waiting for her, and when she came out of the shop, he grabbed her and wrestled her to the ground.

The two fought briefly, and the suspect ran away after bystanders took action to prevent further damage being done to the woman.

What frustrated netizens was that bystanders stopped and watched the assault before they did anything.

Bystanders did not assist woman immediately

The first bystander to do nothing was a young man who walked straight into the scuffle and only extended his foot to trip the assailant before walking away. He stopped for a few seconds and rushed towards her when other bystanders rushed to the scene.

Another bystander who did not act was a municipal worker who was seated outside and watched the assault take place.

She ran inside and did not come out until after the assault. The other bystanders responded after a few seconds of watching the assault. To watch the video, click on the link.

The attacked woman later posted a video of herself on TikTok to assure netizens she was okay. Watch the video here:

Mzansi angry at bystanders

South Africans on TikTok were disappointed that it took bystanders such a long time to act.

Sbuda Bikerman Zulu said:

“Some people just watched and didn’t help. Ladies, screaming ‘help’ would activate men quicker.”

Alisha as if added:

“Municipal lady sleeping should have been the first responder.”

Nita Manuel remarked:

“South African crime is out of hand. Sad nobody cares.”

Dumakude Spheeh wrote:

“The bros took long to come to her rescue.”

Shanendezra Ezra chipped in:

“People know we’re living in a criminal society. Why carry a phone and wallet in your hand?”

Church robbed in Durban during live stream

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a church was robbed in Durban while live-streaming a sermon.

The brave criminals entered the church, streaming service to audiences in Mzansi and India.

One of the men held a gun to the pastor’s face and took his wallet, a tablet and a television. They also escaped with three cars.

