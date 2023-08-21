Durbanites gleefully fell upon the carcass of a whale that died on the beach with knives, ready to take the meat home

The marine animal was found on the shore last week, and it’s unknown why it died and how it died

Netizens expressed concern about KZN residents and questioned their sanity

It’s one thing after another with KwaZulu-Natal residents, who seem to be going through the most.

This time, Durban residents made headlines for chopping up a whale that washed onto their shore.

Netizens were unsure if this was safe and predicted that disaster would befall the province.

KZN residents cut whales into pieces

@fanele430’s TikTok video reached over 850K views. In the video, people are streaming towards the beach with knives. They are carving the humpback whale’s carcass and making off with different body parts. Body parts are strewn all over the shoreline as people carry intestines and various parts away.

Videos have surfaced on TikTok since the whale, a young calf, washed up on the shore on Tuesday night at Umhlanga Beach. The calf’s cause of death has not been determined, and swimmers were cautioned against approaching the carcass. It seems that they were not interested in heeding the warning, as many approached it, knife in hand.

According to American Oceans, whale meat is entirely edible if prepared appropriately, as it may contain traces of mercury. As such, it should not be consumed in large quantities.

Watch the video here:

Mzansi worried about KZN

Netizens were concerned that KZN residents’ whale-cutting actions might not end well.

Tlotlo Trudy Letlape asked:

“My sister, when did we start eating whale intestines?”

Thandow_N remarked:

“Okay, but knowing what killed the whale is important too. You’ll die, residents.”

Kwakho exclaimed:

“Next thing they’ll be saying, ‘Pray for KZN’.”

Mamhlaba added:

“Next thing, there’ll be floods.”

AM wanted to know:

“Okay, but why do we need to eat everything?”

Madam Loftey wrote:

“I hope you are all building strong houses. The rain that is going to come your way?”

Mpho:

“KZN people are built differently.”

Lungwamie added her view too.

“Justice for KZN loading.”

Sesi amu793:

“Someone said mogodu Monday.”

Tshepiso Mfikoe:

“Do KZN people know mercury poisoning?”

Mbutcha:

“This explains the floods and hurricanes that are happening.”

