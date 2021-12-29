A police officer in Limpopo discovered human body parts lying next to the N1 after his vehicle accidentally hit them

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) in partnership with the SAPS are investigating a case of culpable homicide

The body parts are suspected to belong to an unknown African man and some parts are still missing

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

POLOKWANE - A police officer in Limpopo discovered human body parts next to the N1 after his vehicle accidentally knocked into them. This matter is now being investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

Grace Langa, a spokesperson for Ipid, said that the discovery was made at 8pm last night (28 December) in the vicinity of the Mantsole weighbridge while the uniformed police officer was travelling from Pretoria.

The bump caused damage to the unmarked vehicle and the officer assumed that he had made contact with an animal. He stopped the vehicle to inspect the situation and found African male body parts next to the road.

Body parts belonging to an unknown African man were found in Limpopo. Image: Twitter/ @SAPoliceService

Source: Twitter

What the police know so far

The deceased's head is the first part that the officer found, TimesLIVE reports. The police officer called in the situation to The South African Police Service (SAPS).

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

After finding the man's head, the officer found a leg with a foot missing. The unknown man's foot has still not been located. SAPS are searching for the rest of the man's body.

Ipid and SAPS are working to find the motive for the murder as well as the perpetrator(s) and a case of culpable homicide has been opened, according to The Citizen.

South Africans react to the discovery

Vincent Pele Retyu asked:

"What has become of this country? Such barbaric acts have become the norm."

Eleanor Radebe believes:

"People are forever missing in that province. Surely it's one of them."

Mike M Mangwane remarked:

"Its accidents and body parts. Limpopo is now another country on its own."

Patrick Kamesa exclaimed:

"Eish!"

Limpopo man admits to killing 7 family members on Christmas Day

In other news about Limpopo, yesterday Briefly News reported that on Christmas Day, a 52-year-old man in Limpopo allegedly killed seven of his family members.

The man handed himself over to the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo. He admitted to the murder of the seven victims. SAPS members hypothesise that a family feud could have motivated the murders.

Another relative of the accused said that he has a history of controlling behaviour towards his family members. He did not reside with the victims but tried his best to control who entered and left the family home.

Source: Briefly News