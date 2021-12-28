On Christmas Day, a 52-year-old man in Limpopo allegedly killed seven of his family members, which he has admitted to

The South African Police Service suspect that a family feud could have led to the murders as the accused is known to be controlling

Among the deceased are a disabled person, a pregnant woman and four children under 12 years old

POLOKWANE - On Christmas Day, a 52-year-old man in Limpopo allegedly killed seven of his family members.

The man handed himself over to the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo. He admitted to the murder of the seven victims. SAPS members hypothesise that a family feud could have motivated the murders.

EWN reports that another relative of the accused said that he has a history of controlling behaviour towards his family members. He did not reside with the victims but tried his best to control who entered and left the family home.

The circumstances of the murders

According to eNCA, the suspect does not have any recorded mental illnesses. He appeared in court today (28 December) and many community members protested outside the court. One such person was Ntsako Nombelani, who said that the deceased include a pregnant woman and children under the age of three who were sleeping at the time. Nombelani said that this is inexcusable brutality.

"We just passed 16 days of activism against violence against women and children. Here we are where somebody has taken seven lives and a woman who was supposed to give birth to our next Nelson Mandela," Nombelani said.

Nombelani added that one of the family members was murdered while trying to flee the house where the suspect was busy killing the others. He said that another of the deceased family members was disabled.

The deceased family members are named

IOL reports that one of the surviving family members is a six-year-old child who potentially witnessed some, if not all, of the seven family members being killed. Both of his parents were murdered.

The names of the slain family members have been named. Two of the deceased are 33 years old. They are Ndivhuwo Douglas Ndou and Mpho Donald Ndou. The former's wife, Portia Mabasa, was 37 years old.

The four other victims are all minors. They are aged one, four, eight and 12 respectively. The eight-year-old died on the way to the hospital due to fatal injuries.

Reactions to the Christmas murders

Limpopo husband shoots and kills wife on Boxing Day, flees in BMW

Speaking of festive season murders, Briefly News reported yesterday that the South African Police Service are on the hunt for a man who allegedly shot and killed his 31-year-old wife on Sunday, 26 December.

The incident took place at a township outside Phalaborowa called Namakgale in Limpopo. SABC News reports that the police were called in by neighbours who heard the gunshots being fired. When neighbours arrived at the house, they found the wife dead.

The police suspect that the murder is a domestic violence case. Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, APS spokesperson in Limpopo stated that the husband fled the scene of the crime driving a BMW.

