JOHANNESBURG - In the year 2021, South Africans saw quite a number of horrific crimes make the headlines. Many were left stunned by how a police officer was able to murder her family members for money.

A pastor and his wife were able to murder a young woman for life insurance money and a man murdered his girlfriend in a jealous rage and dismembered her body.

There have been more criminal cases, however, Briefly News will be spotlighting three stories that were on everybody's minds.

Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu and Alutha Pasile shocked South Africans for their involvement in gruesome murders of their loved ones. Images: Siphosihle Pamba & @AntiAbuseSA

Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu murders relatives for insurance payouts

Nomia Ndlovu, who is a former policewoman at Tembisa Police Station in Johannesburg, was convicted of the murder of five of her relatives and a boyfriend.

She murdered her loved ones because she wanted to cash out on insurance policies she had taken out on their lives, according to eNCA.

Ndlovu's behaviour during court proceedings shocked many with people on social media commenting about how unremorseful she had seemed. Perhaps the most shocking thing about Ndlovu is how she constantly changed hairstyles every time she appeared in court.

Ndlovu was sentenced on 5 November and was given six life sentences for the murder charges, a 10-year sentence for the attempted murder on her mother and 10 years for each count of incitement for hiring a hitman to kill her sister and her five children, according to News24.

Pastor and wife hire a hitman to kill a young woman for life insurance

Pastor Melisizwe Monqo and his wife Siphosihle Pamba sent chills down the spines of many people when it was revealed that they had an elaborate scheme to kill members of their church for life insurance money.

The pair lured in vulnerable members of their church and fraudulently took out life insurances without the knowledge of their victims. The couple planned and carried out the murder of Hlompho Mohapi Koloi.

TimesLIVE reports that Pamba called the insurance company and pretended to be Koloi and took out the life insurance policy. Days after the murder of Koloi, Pastor Monqo called the insurance company and pretended to be her boyfriend.

They were quickly found out and arrested, alongside the hitman Phumlani Qusheka. They all received a combined total of 335 years for the brutal murder of Koloi and their elaborate life insurance schemes.

Boyfriend kills his girlfriend in a jealous rage

The murder of Nosicelo Mthebeni has been described as senseless. The final-year law student at the Fort Hare University was violently killed by her boyfriend Alutha Pasile because he found text messages that alluded to her being unfaithful.

Pasile revealed in court that after killing Mtebeni, he went on the internet to find out how to dismember her body. He then decided to smoke tik before tearing her body apart and placing her limbs and torso in a suitcase, according to SABC News.

During the short court trial, Pasile asked the Mtebeni family to forgive him for the vicious murder, however, the social worker testified that upon interviewing Pasile she realised that he had no remorse for what he had done. The social worker also stated that the text messages Mtebeni was killed for had actually been sent by him years earlier.

Pasile was sentenced to 25 years' imprisonment for the horrible crime, however many South Africans felt that he deserved more time.

