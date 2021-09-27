Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu returned to the stand on Monday after court was adjourned for a week because she was feeling ill

On Monday, Ndlovu answered questions in relation to the death of her sister Audrey Ndlovu who was found dead after being poisoned

Ndlovu's sister who survived her assassination plot has spoken out and says she is not afraid of Ndlovu because she is behind bars

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu, the former police officer from Tembisa Police Station was at the top of the trending lists on social media as she return to the stand for her murder and attempted murder trial.

Ndlovu appeared at the Palm Ridge High Court on Monday 27 September in Johannesburg, following her case being postponed because she had indicated that she was feeling unwell the previous week.

Nomia Rosemary Ndlovue denies being involved in the killing of her sister Audrey Ndlovu who died after being poisoned and strangled in her rented room. Images: @ThapeloMalete_ & Kagiso Samuel

Source: Twitter

This time, Ndlovu was questioned about the death of her sister Audrey Ndlovu who she is accused of orchestrating her death. Ndlovu's sister was found dead in a room she had been renting in Tembisa, according to eNCA.

Her cause of death is said to have been poisoning and strangling and she was also strangled. The prosecution claims that Ndlovu destroyed crucial evidence when she washed the cups she and her sister had been drinking tea prior to her death.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The prosecution also stated that witnesses testified that Ndlovu cried about her sister's death before her body was discovered by the police. Ndlovu denied that ever happened.

Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu's sister says she is no longer living in fear

Joyce Ndlovu, Nomia Ndlovu sister who was almost assassinated says she is no longer afraid of her sister because Ndlovu is currently in prison.

According to SowetanLIVE, a video recently emerged showing an emotional Joyce speak about her sister who tried to have her and her five children killed at the hands of a hitman to cash in on insurance policies.

In the video, Joyce speaks about how she and her sister Rosemary loved each other until she suddenly changed. She went on to say that Ndlovu will change will she is in prison if she really has a good heart.

South Africans discuss Nomia Ndlovu on social media

South Africans are still fascinated by the murderous cop Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu and tuned in on Monday to watch her take the stand.

Some people could help but notice how she keeps coming to court with different hairstyles while others were more observant on how the translator gave more time to think about her answers.

Here are some of the reactions Briefly News compiled:

@MolemoMosena said:

"#rosemaryndlovu a former cop who barely speaks English, before she can answer the question we know it's a lie "

@MsKabzela said:

"Theatrics are aggravating, judge telling Nomia Ndlovu. Maybe she'll look remorseful for a change #rosemaryndlovu"

@Jabu_Macdonald said:

"Rosemary has a new hairstyle now, am sure she came prepared to put on a act #rosemaryndlovu"

@FreeSA_Mzansi said:

"#rosemaryndlovu confirms that being calculative isn't intelligence, it's pure crime & evil. In the end, one will get caught & implicated. New hairdos every week will soon come to an end. May I never get to this level of the 7 deadliest sins. Lord, I'm a sinner seeking grace."

Disturbing video of former Tembisa cop Nomia Ndlovu outside courthouse emerges online

Briefly News previously reported that social media has been thoroughly intrigued by former police officer at Tembisa Police Station, Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu, since she took the stand on Tuesday.

Ndlovu has been at the top of the trending list on Twitter for the past three days under the hashtags #NomiaRosemaryNdlovu and #RosemaryNdlovu. Much of the discussions are centred around Ndlovu's demeanour during court proceedings with some people unsure how to feel about her.

On Thursday, the court adjourned early because Ndlovu had indicated that she was not feeling well, however, a short clip posted on social media shows Ndlovu throwing objects at people while police were escorting her to a police van. It is unclear what the people Ndlovu was throwing things at had said to her but it seemed it have angered her enough to retaliate.

Source: Briefly.co.za