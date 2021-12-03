Nosicelo Mtebeni's killer, Alutha Pasile, has been sentenced to 25 years imprisonment for her vicious murder

The East London High Court also gave Pasile a 10-year sentence for defeating the ends of justice; these sentences will be served concurrently

Mtebeni's family and South Africans alike feel that Pasile was given a light sentence and believe he should have been given a life sentence

EAST LONDON - Alutha Pasile, the man who killed Nosicelo Mtebeni after finding 'cheating' text messages on her phone, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison and was also given an additional 10 years for defeating the ends of justice.

Pasile stabbed Mtebeni and went on to chop up her body before placing some of her limbs and torso in suitcases. The East London High Court heard on Thursday, 2 December that Pasile kept Mtebeni's hands and head in his place of residence.

Alutha Pasile has been given a 25-year sentence for the murder of Nosicelo Mtebeni. Images: Nosicelo Mtebeni

Pasile says he went into a jealous fit after he found texts that said "I love you" and "I miss you" on Mtebeni's cellphone, which made him believe that she was cheating on him.

However, a social worker who assessed Pasile's belongings revealed to the court that those messages were actually sent by Pasile a few years prior, according to News24.

Nomonde Stamper said in court that she was horrified to learn that Pasile had slain Mtebeni for something she had not done.

During the pre-sentence hearing, Stamper stated that Pasile showed no remorse for the murder of Mtebeni, reports SABC News. Stamper says Pasile took too long to acknowledge his wrongdoing.

Stamper added that because Pasile took the time to get rid of her body and kept the parts of her body that could have been used to identify her separately was evidence that he is not sorry for what he has done.

Mtebeni was a final-year law student at the University of Fort Hare and her family and friends have expressed disappointment in the sentence that was handed down.

Mzansi not happy with Pasile's 25-year sentence

Social media users were not pleased with the sentence that was given to Pasile for the brutal murder of Mtebeni. Here's what they had to say:

@clydegran said:

"Only in SA are we grateful that at least someone got sentenced....but 25 years (of which he will serve a fraction) for such a gruesome, heinous crime. Yikes, not a positive message sent to a country packed to the rafters with murderers, violent criminals and all kinds of horrors!"

@Maxer992 said:

"How old is he? If he got 25 years sentence to kill and cut someone into pieces. He will probably be out before he even reaches pension - so disappointed "

@sikakanes said:

"Why so little? Life!! State should appeal!!!!"

@Khathaz76678746 said:

"Cutting your girlfriend's body into pieces after killing her and putting those pieces in a suitcase is not a big deal is SA. After 10 years he'll be home."

@Floyd_Mathopo said:

"The law should be strict and make an example with these people.. But once again this is South Africa neh."

@MJM001 said:

"They gave him 25 years because he confessed and struck a deal with the lawyers. It happened with my wife's niece's murder accused too. We have a f'd up justice system. He might get out in 7 years. That's the situation we are facing right now..imagine that..bring back the DP."

Boyfriend says the devil made him kill her, father rejects apology

Briefly News previously reported that Alutha Pasile, the man accused of killing his girlfriend Nosicelo Mtebeni, has pleaded guilty to all charges, which include murder and defeating the ends of justice.

In his letter of apology, Pasile blamed the devil for making him killing Mtebeni, saying that evil spirits had taken over him.

He told the Mtebeni family that he regrets killing their daughter and he struggles to sleep at night because he constantly sees his gruesome action every time he closes his eyes, reports SABC News. Pasile pleaded with the family to forgive him for his actions.

