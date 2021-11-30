Nosicelo Mtebeni's killer, Alutha Pasile, has pleaded guilty to all charges related to her brutal murder

Pasile wrote a letter of apology to the Mthebeni family which was read out in the East London High Court

South Africans are angered by Pasile's actions and have stated that they will also not forgive him for killing a future lawyer

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

EAST LONDON - Alutha Pasile, the man accused of killing his girlfriend Nosicelo Mtebeni, has pleaded guilty to all charges, which include murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Mtebeni was a law student at Fort Hare University and was in the process of completing her studies.

Nosicelo Mtebeni's boyfriend Alutha Pasile has blamed his act of murder on evil spirits. Images:@MamelodiBeacon, @jaent27

Source: Twitter

During his trial at the East London High Court, Pasile's lawyer read out an apology letter he had written. Pasile's letter also went into details of why he killed Mtebeni and how he murdered and dismembered her body, according to a report by SABC News.

Pasile says he had an argument with Mtebeni about her being unfaithful. He said that after he found text messages that confirmed his suspicions, he stabbed Mtebeni and threw her against the wall.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

After realising that she was dead, he went outside to smoke tik before searching on Google how to dismember a body. Pasile then cut her body up and placed it in a suitcase which he left by the side of the road, reports eNCA.

Pasile apologises for killing Mtebeni

In his letter, Pasile blamed the devil for making him killing Mtebeni, saying that evil spirits had taken over him.

He told the Mtebeni family that he regrets killing their daughter and he struggles to sleep at night because he constantly sees his gruesome action every time he closes his eyes, reports SABC News. Pasile pleaded with the family to forgive him for his actions.

However, the victim's father, Kholisile Mtebeni, says he cannot forgive Pasile because he could not forgive his daughter.

South Africans shocked by the gruesome murder of Mthebeni

Taking social media platforms such as Facebook and YouTube, South Africans shared their thoughts about the horrible way Mthebeni was killed.

Here's what they had to say:

Bahlakoana Mokoena:

"We lost a lawyer, judge, magistrate because of that guy. I support you Ntate Kholisile for rejecting that apology, may the Lord heal you and your family spiritually and emotionally, it's painful."

Antoneith Ngubeni said:

"The way this boy killed this young lady is unforgivable. "

Loyiso Makunga said:

"Somebody is going to get a life sentence here with a fake apology."

Busiswa Ndabani said:

"As a country, we also reject his apology ☹☹ he must rot in jail."

Sibusiso Mthombheni said:

"This is one of those cases where the offender shouldn't even get parole but we all know our justice system, he'll be back in the streets sooner than later."

Nomfundo Mzukulu KamaMpisane said:

"I'm sure his lady also asked for forgiveness the time he was assaulting her but he didn't stop."

“Rest easy angel”: Social media demands #JusticeForNosicelo

Briefly News previously reported that social media users have taken to the internet using the hashtag #JusticeForNosicelo.

They are demanding justice following the news of Nosicelo Mtebeni's brutal murder. The fact that this took place during Women's Month places the safety of women at university under the spotlight.

Briefly News takes a look at what Mzanzi is saying about the matter

@Busisiw88862505:

"I'm so sorry you cried for help and no one came. I'm so sorry You begged him to Stop but he Never did. Rest easy Angel❤"

@Abyred6: "

A similar case was happening at our flat and these guys said not on our watch we waited there reprimanding the guy till police came to break down the door. Stop saying it's between two people if you can't intervene call the cops u can do so anonymously!!! #JusticeForNosicelo"

Source: Briefly.co.za