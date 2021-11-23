Pearl Modiadie's former manager at Metro FM, Anthony Soglo, is demanding R1 million from her due to loss of income since she accused him of sexual harassment

The radio presenter claimed Soglo sent her an email with sexual overtones when she was still employed by the station

According to reports, the disgraced Soglo had apologised to the media personality when he realised that his remarks were demeaning and offensive

Pearl Modiadie's former manager at Metro FM is demanding R1 million from the stunner. Anthony Soglo filed a counterclaim after the TV presenter filed a R3.5 million lawsuit against the station some time ago, allegedly because it failed to act when she was allegedly sexually harassed by Soglo while she was their employee.

Pearl Modiadie's former manager at Metro FM, Anthony Soglo, has filed a R1m countersuit against the star. Image: @pearlmodiadie

Source: Instagram

According to reports, Soglo revealed that he has not been able to make income since Pearl made the damning allegations against him. Another reason is that Pearl's claims have damaged his reputation, according to ZAlebs.

City Press reports that when Soglo realised that his comments were demeaning and offending to Pearl, he apologised.

Briefly News previously reported that Pearl is suing for R3.5 million in damages as she felt that the broadcaster did nothing to help her when she complained about being harassed by Soglo. Social media users have shared mixed reactions to the whole drama.

Check out some of their comments below:

@Sizisto12 said:

"I fail to understand why people are lying about sensitive thing like sexual harassment, why? Just to damage someone's reputation and career."

@InnoDlams wrote:

"The same way people abuse and harass others... having an evil heart."

@neotification commented:

"If accusations are false then good, he can regain his reputation by doing better and clearing his name, y'all can go back stanning him, but if its true then y'all lose morals for supporting a sexual abuser."

@saraschaefer1 said:

"Just a reminder that so many women you know and love on here deal with long term cyber harassment / stalking and can’t talk about it publicly because doing so only escalates the situation."

@Vince_Regal wrote:

"Pearl's pockets are full of Oppenheimer's rands."

@hotshilis added:

"Ziyakhala manje, enough is enough, busted."

Source: Briefly.co.za