Pearl Modiadie Smacks R3.5m Lawsuit on Former Radio Station: “Clean Them Out”

South African media personality, Pearl Modiadie, has hit the SABC with a lawsuit over the sexual harassment she allegedly suffered while working for them

Pearl is suing for R3.5 million in damages as she felt that the broadcaster did nothing to assist when she complained about being harassed by her former station manager

Mzansi social media users have shared their thoughts about the large amount of money the celeb is gunning for

Pearl Modiadie is reportedly suing her former employer, SABC, for neglecting to protect her from the alleged sexual harassment she suffered while working for Metro FM.

Pearl Modiadie has hit the SABC with a R3.5 million lawsuit. Image: @pearlmodiadie

Source: Twitter

According to the City Press, Modiadie is demanding R3.5 million from the SABC and Metro FM programme manager Anthony Soglo for sexual harassment.

OkMzansi reported that Modiadie alleged that the SABC failed to act against Soglo’s behaviour.

Reports have confirmed that the SABC did indeed receding court papers. Speaking on behalf of the national broadcaster, Gugu Ntuli reportedly said:

“The SABC can confirm that the corporation was served with summons and intends to defend the action instituted. Our case will be pleaded in our court papers. We do not litigate through the media,” she said.

Mzansi social media users react to Modiadie’s lawsuit

@watujp said:

“Am baffled by sexual accusations after expiry and non renewal of contract. Was such a grievance first submitted to SABC management? Should it turn out SABC failed to deal with allegations, its a mess and she would deserve everything.”

@spiwo said:

“Yhoo!! 3.5 point fayf yonke!!? Baphela abantu. Shouldn't she lay a criminal case against the perpetrator & after a guilty charge, if established, pursue civil litigation?”

@siphokolanisi1 said:

“Why demands money in exchange for crime.”

@pjena101 said:

“I want to know when these sexual harassment issues happened and why it's only coming out now. Unless she was waiting for sabc and metrofm to act and now she is going to be out of the door she can't keep waiting. Sue them mtwana.”

@bantu_istan said:

“Clean them out. Maybe they will stop shielding abusers.”

