Another social media account holder has just relayed a story after having a horrible encounter with a giant snake

The crawling creature was too casual as it walked across the gravel road and the lady had to stop to wait for it - she dropped a video of the serpent

Many people believe it is a black mamba and another guy said he also ran over one of the dangerous animals as it also looked to cross the road

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A local woman has just experienced something unusual and frightening as per her social media post. The Farm Girl took to social media to share her horrible experience in the past few days.

The social media account holder shares a video of her journey as she drove around a farming area and spotted a giant snake casually crossing the gravel road.

The terrified woman says she was so scared as if she was not even inside a car. The video has attracted massive comments and the lady is also heard in the video speaking in isiTswana. She wrote:

“I was so scared nkare gake mo koloing.”

Another South African has just shared a story about snakes. Image: @Felieboo/Twitter

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The post reads:

@Tshepy_Peters said:

“A otla lala o robetse?”

@Jay_Ngoepe said:

“Iyoo what type.”

@Molale_Tshepo said:

“I nearly drove over one today, not a python though. Dilo tse di baie lately.”

@KeaMatome said:

“Until about 3 years ago we were used to at least 3 cows dying per year ka ntlha ya mekopa. Fortunately non were the studs but still, pelo e nna botlhoko for the loss

@Felieboo said:

“Yeer what did you do to get rid of them?”

@Somagobho said:

“You should have to drive on it. What type of a snake is it?”

@TheGrayCatt said:

“No, rare, you can't kill them. Stay back, so will they.”

@Kabolet said:

“Black mamba neh.”

Terrified farm Workers release massive python, video has Mzansi in stitches

Checking out a similar post, Briefly News ran an article that a local farmer who spotted a large python on his farm is getting all the funny reactions from social media users.

According to a post by Owl Rescue Centre, a farmer in the North West province, Hendrik Hanekom, found this big creature.

Hanekom was concerned the crawling creature carried the snake could pounce on his lambs and decided to ask for help. However, what left Mzansi laughing are the two guys involved in transporting the python to the wild.

The guys are filmed as they try to untie the bag which carried a snake and one of them is seen very sacred to untie the bag and even fell on the ground.

Source: Briefly.co.za