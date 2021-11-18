Singer Davido has taken internet users by surprise after coming out to challenge his friends and those in his circle

The 30 BG musician explained that he has been lifting others up for a while and it is now time for people to extend the same kindness to him

Davido challenged his true and dedicated friends to send a minimum of R37,657 each to his bank account

Singer David Adeleke aka Davido has stirred different reactions in the online community after delivering a strange charge to those in his close circle.

The music star in a post shared via his Instastory channel explained that most of his life he has lived by his words of lifting those around him up and supporting them in his own way.

Davido, however, stated that it is also time for people to come through for him and extend the same kindness and generosity to him.

He challenged his true friends to send the sum of (R37,657) 1million nairas each to his bank account. Davido noted that anyone that doesn’t come through with the challenge should not associate with him anymore.

Shortly after the post, the singer returned with a different slide in which he noted that people are sending their bank details to him instead of asking for his own.

See the singer’s posts below:

Reactions

As expected, the odd request from the singer stirred mixed reactions from his fans on social media. Read some comments sighted below:

comedianebiye said:

"@davido send your account bro."

obaksolo said:

"He should drop the account to credit."

corporateewa said:

"Wahala for 30BG wey get insufficient funds o."

iiamclay said:

"If he sees up to 5, lemme faint."

stanlllly said:

"Plenty audio 1 million go cause traffic."

adewumi.dan30bg said:

"@davido lets get dizzzzz...chairman dey whyne us...Echokee❤️Adeleke money like waterrr OBO na my aza u need u cant disown me."

