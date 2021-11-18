Focalistic Sent Davido 1M Naira as a Thank You for Giving Him a Hit Song

Davido shared a post jokingly asking any musician he has ever collaborated with on a hit song to send a cash deposit as a token of appreciation

Little did the FIA hitmaker know he had 7 people ready to show him some love, Focalistic was one of the first peeps to send a bank notification

By the end of the night, the super talented Davido had received enough money to be able to fully pay off his brand new Rolls Royce

Nigerian superstar Davido made millions of Naira's in one night from a simple friendly request. The singer quickly found out just how many musicians truly appreciate the work he has done with them in the studio. Mzansi rapper Focalistic wasted no time sending him a token of appreciation.

Davido took to Twitter to jokingly ask everyone who he has ever worked on a hit song with to show him how much his work meant to them by sending him money. He did mention any names but the thankful stars soon revealed themselves.

IOL reports that one of the bank deposits came from Sandton hitmaker Focalistic. The two worked together on a remix of the popular Amapiano track Ke Star with Virgo Deep. The SA celeb sent Davido one million Naira (R37 798, 92) to say "pleasure working with you"

Focalistic was not the only person to follow the orders given. Other musicians also paid their dues, giving Davido seven million Naira in 10 minutes. In just one sitting, he had made enough to allow him to pay off his new car.

