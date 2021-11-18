Katlego Maboe Slays Lauren Hill's 'Tell Him' in Video: "You're Gifted, Kat"

Mzansi media personality Katlego Maboe has shared a video of himself slaying Lauren Hill's Tell Him

The TV presenter lost his sponsorship deals and gigs when he admitted to cheating on his baby mama but he never lost any of his talent

The singer's fans took to his comment section and praised him for singing the US singer's tune beautifully

Katlego Maboe might have lost everything after his cheating scandal but the man can still sing. The star took to social media recently to share a video of himself doing a rendition of Tell Him by Lauryn Hill.

Katlego Maboe slayed Lauren Hill's 'Tell Him' in a video he shared online. Image: @katlegomaboe

Most of the TV presenter's fans loved the way he sang the song by the popular US singer. They praised him for having an amazing voice after he serenaded them with the track.

Katlego took to Instagram a few days ago and posted the clip of himself belting out the lyrics, according to TshisaLIVE. He captioned the video:

"First reel... Have a great day."

His fans took to his comment section to share their thoughts on his singing abilities. Many of them said he is a talented singer. Check out some of their comments below:

laurentiamamjoli said:

"Your voice is amazing."

victor_molefe wrote:

"Wow wow great voice."

pabie_nthibo commented:

"You're gifted, Kat. God bless you."

gladysosullivan25 said:

"Good to hear you sing again."

young_rl_10 wrote:

"You can sing."

curlkaluluma added:

"The voice. Have yourself a great one too."

Katlego Maboe's grateful he can smile again

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Katlego Maboe has been on a healing journey ever since his baby mama put him on full blast on social media. The TV star trended for days after he confessed to cheating on Monique in a video posted online.

Katlego took to social media recently and shared that he is grateful because he can now smile after losing sponsors, gigs and his baby mama after the cheating scandal.

Taking to Instagram, Katlego penned a lengthy post about how he has been doing since he disappeared form the public eye. He said it took some time for him to heal but he is grateful he's able to do what he loves again.

