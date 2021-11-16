Katlego Maboe Grateful He's All Smiles Again, SA Reacts: "Come Back Stronger"

Katlego Maboe has shared that he's grateful he's all smiles again after he trended for all the wrong reasons a while back

The TV star lost his ambassadorship deals and his jobs when he admitted in a viral video that he cheated on his baby mama

Katlego posted a lengthy post in which he let his loyal fans know that he has finally healed, even though it took longer than he expected

Katlego Maboe has been on a healing journey ever since he broke up with his baby mama put him on full blast on social media. The TV star trended for days after he confessed to cheating on Monique in a video posted online.

Katlego took to social media recently and shared that he is grateful because he can now smile after losing sponsors, gigs and his baby mama after the cheating scandal.

Taking to Instagram, Katlego penned a lengthy post about how he has been doing since he disappeared form the public eye. He said it took some time for him to heal but he is grateful he's able to do what he loves again.

"It’s taken some time, much more time than I would’ve liked or expected of myself, to get to this point. A place where I could honestly smile again, feel again and laugh from the bottom of my belly. I am grateful that I am here - now," he said, according to ZAlebs.

His peeps took to his comment section to share their thoughts on the star's post. Check out some of their comments below:

michael.andrew.olivier said:

"Dear Katlego. I am a privileged person knowing you as I do. I wish you peace, joy and happiness and blessings on your path ahead. Love always, Michael."

thembanichamane wrote:

"That's about maturity and bouncing back to life at your own pace and force for life experiences makes one wiser. We miss you on the screen. Surely in time, great destinations are already on your way. In life, we may fall down but surely we get up again and take lessons from our shortcomings n mistakes. Be gentle with yourself and keep your eyes on the ball. Keep best and great."

traceylange commented:

"Fantastic place to be and I pray you remain in this place of peace."

yachts22 said:

"So pleased you met the older ladies nothing like wisdom .....and happy you feeling soooo much better.....may good things and good people come your way, Kat."

ccloete05 wrote:

"Yes! Inspiring! Come back stronger."

sottobosco10 added:

"Kat you are awesome, what an inspiring story. Rise up my friend and shine again, the world is waiting for you. Love and miss you on TV."

Mzansi starts petition for Katlego Maboe to return to TV

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Katlego Maboe's career may not be down the drain just yet. His loyal fans have started a petition to have him brought back on TV after he was suspended.

The presenter was suspended after a video was shared on social media of him admitting to cheating on his wife and giving her an STD.

After being pressured by social media users, he was suspended from SABC3 show Expresso and his endorsements pulled out pending investigations. Now fans are fighting back with a Change.org petition calling for the media personality to be allowed to resume his duties.

