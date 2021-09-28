Social media users want to know why Dr Malinga insulted a fellow musician Focalistic seemingly out of nowhere

Dr Malinga headed online on Monday in a single tweet to blast Focalistic's attitude and also take a jab at his looks

South Africans asked Dr Malinga to further explain what was going with some suggesting he open up a Twitter Space session

Social media users trolled Dr Malinga after he took to Twitter to air out his issues with Focalistic.

The musician known for his high kicks wrote a tweet in which he called Focalistic's attitude ugly just like his face.

Social media users trolled Dr Malinga for saying Focalistic has an ugly attitude. Images: @DrMalinga & @BrianMp14270182

Dr Malinga gave no further explanation as to what the beef was about and merely signed off by saying "Thanks, bye" in very angry capital letters.

Here's the tweet:

Twitter users quickly commented on his post and were surprised about what Dr Malinga was talking about.

One person even suggested Dr Malinga should further elaborate on what the beef is about by opening up a Twitter Space session because one tweet is not enough.

Other people simply made fun of Dr Malinga for being 41-years-old and taking his problems to social media. Here are some of their comments:

@KimKardosh commented:

"I don't know about his attitude coz I only know him on music videos. But ugly face? I don't think so bhuti. Try another line."

@iamZimele commented:

"@drmalinga you just trying to trend because your career is failing day by day .... Now you pick on someone who is 10 times better than you."

@Evah_Mdice commented:

"You cant just leave us kadi question mark kana. So tell us what happend??

Source: Briefly.co.za