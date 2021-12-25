Christmas Murder: Man Kills 7 in Bloody Attack Following Family Squabble

A Limpopo man is in police custody after murdering 7 family members at around midnight on Christmas morning

The suspect's victims include his two brothers, four children and one heavily pregnant woman believed to be his sister-in-law

Limpopo Social Development MEC Nkakareng Rakgoale has expressed her shock at the attacks and is calling on South African families to work through their issues without violence

It's been a tragic Christmas morning for one Limpopo family following the murder of 7 family members in Jimmy Jones Village, outside Malamulele.

A suspect is in police custody after opening fire on 7 people including his two brothers, four children and a heavily pregnant woman who is believed to be the wife of one of the deceased brothers.

It's alleged the shooting took place following a heated family squabble. The suspect, who's a registered nurse had used his own licensed firearm to carry out the murders, News24 reports.

Speaking with The Citizen, Limpopo Social Development MEC Nkakareng Rakgoale has condemned the murder and is calling on families to seek professional help for their disputes.

“It is very saddening to hear about this incident on Christmas Day. This is a time for families to live in peace and harmony. We are urging people who are having challenges in their families to talk to our social workers who will, among other things, activate our family preservation programme," she told the publication.

The suspect has been placed in custody after handing himself over to the police.

He faces 7 counts of murder.

