A female police officer is under arrested in Welkom for allegedly assaulting her husband during a dispute at their home

The woman, who holds the rank of captain, reportedly banged her spouse's head several times against the headboard

IPID has launched an investigation into the case, while the victim, also a police officer, was treated for his serious injuries

WELKOM - A female police captain has been arrested for allegedly assaulting her spouse during an argument at their home in Bedelia, Welkom, on Monday.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) said the woman was charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) after she subjected her husband, who is a SAPS sergeant, to a brutal physical assault.

A female police officer in Welkom has been arrested for assault.

Source: Getty Images

According to IPID spokesperson Grace Langa, the suspect had arrived home from work at the time of the incident, in which the man sustained serious injuries, according to a TimesLIVE report.

"She directed profanities at her husband and proceeded to bang his head against the headboard [in the bedroom they share] several times. The 41-year-old victim, who is a sergeant with the police, suffered serious injuries. He was later treated by a specialist based at Mediclinic Hospital," said Langa.

The Citizen reported that the 41-year-old policewoman was detained at the Virginia police station and is believed to have appeared in the Welkom Magistrate's Court earlier on Wednesday. Police will continue with their investigations.

Source: Briefly.co.za