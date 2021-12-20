A 20-year-old woman in Brits, North West has admitted to hiring hitmen to murder her family five years ago

The woman, whose father worked for the South African Police Service, appeared in the Brits Magistrate's Court today along with the alleged hitmen

South Africans have expressed their disbelief at the ability of a 15-year-old to mastermind a family murder

BRITS - A 20-year-old woman, who is the daughter of a policeman has admitted to hiring hitmen five years ago to murder her family.

The woman appeared in the Brits Magistrate's Court today (20 December) along with the two men she allegedly hired to murder her family. This follows the woman's voluntary self-identification at a Brits police station.

According to TimesLIVE, the family members were murdered in December 2016 when the woman was 15 years old. Her alibi at the time was that she had left the house to dispose of dirty washing-up water.

Woman confesses 5 years after family murder

When the police investigated the murders in 2016, the woman told them that she heard gunshots at her family's home and entered to investigate. The accused shot her in the thigh before using the family's Chrysler Voyager as a getaway car, The Citizen reports.

After the alleged murderers drove away, the woman told her neighbours what had happened and they contacted the South African Police Service (SAPS). Upon arriving at the scene, SAPS found four deceased people.

They were the woman's 40-year-old mother, 42-year old father, a six-year-old boy, and a pregnant woman of 18 years old. Both of the alleged hitmen were 18 at the time of the murders.

South Africa reacts to woman confessing to family murder

@FezaniKhumalo said:

"What a shame that after this family was killed in 2016, investigators did not find the killers. It is such a shame that people can die and killers are not found until someone comes forward to confess."

@MolefePolo remarked:

"Another Rosemary Ndlovu haikona."

@Umkomanisi asked:

"So she was 15 when she masterminded the murders?"

@semarr22 shared:

"My friend did bail for the guy who was accused of this offence."

@CherishRael said:

"I wish I didn't see this."

