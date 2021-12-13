A pastor, his wife and a hitman have been sentenced to a combined 335 years in prison for kidnapping, murder and attempted robbery

Their victim was Hlompo Koloi, who they took a life insurance policy out on without her knowledge

They intended on killing her and getting the life insurance policy's money, as well as that of other victims who they conned

CAPE TOWN - The three suspects in a life insurance murder case have been sentenced by the Western Cape High Court. They are a pastor, his wife and a hitman they hired.

The pastor is 32-year-old Melisizwe Monqo and his wife is 26-year old Siphosihle Pamba. The hitman is Phumlani Qhusheka, who is 31 years old.

They have been charged with aggravated robbery, kidnapping and murder. Their victim is Hlompo Koloi, who was murdered in July 2018. They have been charged with a combined 335 years in prison.

How the life insurance scam worked

Pamba and Monqo took out life insurance policies on Koloi's behalf. The pastor and his wife planned to kill her and benefit financially from the life insurance policy. The total sum of all the policies together was R26.9 million, News24 reports.

In order to take out the life insurance policies, Pamba and Monqo needed Koloi to take a blood test. They convinced her to do this by saying that Koloi, who was unemployed at the time, would be driven to a job interview and on the way needed to have a blood test done as one of the job application requirements.

According to TimesLIVE, Koloi believed the pastor and his wife and agreed to go. Within a day of leaving her home for the alleged job interview, Koloi was murdered. Her body was discovered next to the Voëlklip gravel road.

Reactions to the life insurance murder

Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu appears in court for multiple murder charges

Previously, Briefly News reported that during pre-sentencing proceedings at Johannesburg High Court Nomia Ndlovu, a police officer who is convicted of multiple murders, asked the families of her victims for forgiveness.

46-year-old Ndlovu maintained that she is innocent, despite evidence that she is guilty. Ndlovu has been convicted for murdering six of her relatives, as well as for fraud totalling R1.4 million.

72-year-old Maria Mushwana, whose grandson, Brilliant, was murdered by Ndlovu, broke down in tears during the pre-sentencing proceedings earlier today.

