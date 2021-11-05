Pre-sentencing proceedings for policewoman Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu continued at Johannesburg High Court today

Despite evidence pointing to her guilt, Ndlovu maintains she is innocent on the charges of murder and fraud she has been convicted for

The families of her victims feel she has not shown remorse and deserves to spend the rest of her life in prison

JOHANNESBURG - During pre-sentencing proceedings at Johannesburg High Court Nomia Ndlovu, a police officer who is convicted of multiple murders, asked the families of her victims for forgiveness.

46-year-old Ndlovu maintained that she is innocent, despite evidence that she is guilty. Ndlovu has been convicted for murdering six of her relatives, as well as for fraud totalling R1.4 million.

EWN reports that 72-year-old Maria Mushwana, whose grandson, Brilliant, was murdered by Ndlovu, broke down in tears during the pre-sentencing proceedings earlier today.

Families of Ndlovu's victims speak out

According to SABC News, Ndlovu's motive for murdering her six family members was to take the money from their life insurance policies, which cashed out after their death certificates were issued. She is possibly facing a life sentence.

The families of Ndlovu's victims say that she does not seem to be sorry for what she did and that she deserves a severe sentence for the murders and fraud she committed. These family members have become secondary victims due to the trauma and hurt they have experienced following the murders.

“While she was in court you could by the look of her eyes that she is evil, no remorse at all. There is nothing that is more important than a family,… my brother is very important so if you don’t care about your family so what about the society, no mercy, harsh sentence,” one secondary victim said.

Reactions to the Nomia Ndlovu case

South Africans are shocked by this case, a feeling they expressed on Twitter. Many people agree with the victims' families that she deserves harsh sentencing.

@tinamanyangadze said:

"For the love of money is a root of all kinds of evil. Some people, eager for money, have wandered from the faith and pierced themselves with many griefs. 1Timoth 6: 10 (NIV)."

@SibiyaAudrey shared:

"Six life terms # Ziyakhala"

@Zukiswa25740656 said:

"A Movie should be Made out of This. I wonder who'll get her Role....."

Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu judgement day

Previously Briefly News reported on the people of Mzansi wanting alleged killer cop Rosemary Nomia Ndlovu to be sentenced to life imprisonment. The policewoman is back in court this Friday, 22 October for judgement in her murder trial.

The Tembisa cop is accused of being the mastermind behind the slaying of her relatives and her bae to cash in on insurance policies she took out on them.

Rosemary cut a lonely figure in the dock while awaiting the outcome of her case.

