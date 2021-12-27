Limpopo Husband Shoots and Kills Wife on Boxing Day, Flees in a BMW

A husband is wanted by police in Limpopo for allegedly killing his wife on Boxing Day

Neighbours went over to the house after hearing a gun go off and found the wife dead, while her husband had already fled the scene

Social media users raised concerns about the number of violent crimes that have been happening in the province

PHALABORWA - The South African Police Service are on the hunt for a man who allegedly shot and killed his 31-year-old wife on Sunday, 26 December.

The incident took place at a township outside Phalaborowa called Namakgale in Limpopo.

SABC News reports that the police were called in by neighbours who heard the gunshots being fired. When neighbours arrived at the house, they found the wife dead.

The police suspect that the murder is a domestic violence case. Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, APS spokesperson in Limpopo stated that the husband fled the scene of the crime driving a BMW, according to a report by IOL.

South Africans shocked by the gruesome crimes this festive season

Many people on social media were left shocked following the news of a man killing his wife. Taking to Facebook, many people questioned why the Limpopo province was seeing an increase in violent crimes over the festive season.

Here's what they had to say:

Basani Chauke said:

"Limpopo man come now. What's gotten into you? Every day is now a man in Limpopo killed his family /wife /children. Nooo guys nooo."

Thabo Mokoena said:

"Another 1 messing her family’s festive cause of stupidity this family will never forget this forever."

McIntosh Ngwenya said:

"We have a huge problem as black men, a problem of "toxic masculinity". The rate we are murdering our women is insane. No amount of anger or betrayal must lead you to kill her."

Katlego Prudence Sekwati said:

"Limpopo needs prayers. This is too much."

Maishe Bopape said:

"A democracy without social justice has led us to GBV other social ills. How long are we going to maintain this make-believe democracy, it is at the expense of the masses' social cost."

Tumie Mashiane said:

"What's going on in Limpopo? Not even an hour passed there was a story making rounds about a man killing his 5 children and his wife, now this?"

Man kills 7 in bloody attack following family squabble

Briefly News previously reported that it was a tragic Christmas morning for one Limpopo family following the murder of seven family members in Jimmy Jones Village, outside Malamulele.

A suspect is in police custody after opening fire on seven people including his two brothers, four children and a heavily pregnant woman who is believed to be the wife of one of the deceased brothers.

It's alleged the shooting took place following a heated family squabble. The suspect, who's a registered nurse had used his own licensed firearm to carry out the murders, News24 reports.

