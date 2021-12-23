Lamiez Holworthy Calls for Action in Her Late Photographer Blackie’s Murder Case

Metro FM presenter Lamiez Holworthy has called for action in the murder case of her late photographer, Blackie

The young content producer was also the crew member in popular Mzansi podcast, Podcast and Chill with MacG

Blackie was shot dead in a road rage incident that was caught on camera but police have not arrested anyone even though they know the killer

Lamiez Holworthy wants Mzansi police to act following the recent murder of her personal photographer Blackie. Blackie was also a crew member on MacG's podcast, Podcast and Chill with MacG.

The Metro FM presenter took to social media to react to a clip of Police minister Bheki Cele destroying confiscated alcohol. The media personality feels that police should be trying to solve real crimes instead of confiscating booze.

Blackie's murder was caught on camera but no one has been arrested in the case. Lamiez Holworthy blasted the justice system for not acting even though Blackie's killer is known. The fuming star wrote on Twitter:

"Two weeks after Tshego was brutally murdered and no arrests have been made yet. Like the animal really gets to spend Christmas with his family whilst we mourn our loved one?!And yes,everything was caught on camera but nothing! Our justice system? A joke."

Tweeps took to the star's comment section to share their views on her post. Most of them shared similar stories to that of Blackie's.

@YourAunt12 said:

"In one of the towns in North West, a 10-year-old girl was raped by a pensioner in November. The mother of the young girl went to open a case against the pensioner. When she followed up on the case two weeks later, she was told to have patience because there are a lot of cases."

@MrPro_ducer wrote:

"Have patience??? Aii why am I shocked. A drunk driver hit my car a few weeks ago at Phokeng. I went to saps with a video of him drunk as hell. I was told to 'let it go'."

@nthabs5 added:

"Aoooo shem Lamiez, it happens but don’t stop fighting. My sister was murdered allegedly by her husband on 10 Feb, 2021 (it was just the 2 of them in the house) & he hasn’t been arrested. Will be enjoying Christmas. We cried to Provincial Dept, to Bheki Cele’s spokesperson and dololo."

Mzansi mourns passing of Blackie

In related news, Briefly News reported that the hashtag #RIPBlackie trended on social media on Tuesday, 7 December. The Podcast and Chill with MacG production crew member was apparently shot dead in a road rage incident.

Blackie started trending on Twitter after MacG dropped the latest episode of the podcast where he and other crew members paid tribute to the late young man. During the episode, it was revealed that he was shot by people who had scratched the car he was driving.

The Chillers took to the micro-blogging app to send their condolences to Blackie's family and friends.

