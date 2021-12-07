Mzansi peeps are mourning the tragic death of Podcast and Chill with MacG production crew member, Blackie

Blackie was allegedly shot dead in a road rage incident a few days ago and #RIPBlackie has been trending ever since the podcast revealed the cause of his death

The Chillers have taken to social media to send their condolences to the young man's family and friends

The hashtag #RIPBlackie is trending on social media this Tuesday, 7 December. The Podcast and Chill with MacG production crew member was apparently shot dead in a road rage incident a few days back.

Blackie of the 'Podcast and Chill With MacG' passed away a few days ago. Image: @PhilMphela/Twitter, @macgunleashed

Blackie started trending on Twitter after MacG dropped the latest episode of the podcast where he and other crew members paid tribute to the late young man. During the episode, it was revealed that he was shot by people who had scratched the car he was driving.

The Chillers took to the micro-blogging app to send their condolences to Blackie's family and friends. Check out some of their comments below:

@Tessfreckles said:

"RIP Blackie, the podcast will never be the same without you."

@DreamerSib wrote:

"Life is so fragile, RIP Blackie."

@Ph3hello_Mo commented:

"RIP to Tshego aka "Blackie" from the Podcast and Chill With MacG Production Crew."

@Lindelani_Venda said:

"RIP Blackie. We've really lost a good one."

@Millzz76184147 wrote:

"RIP Blackie, May the soul of this young man rest in peace."

@donno5_ added:

"RIP Blackie, horrific stuff. The violence in this country is so tough man."

