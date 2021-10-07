The Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu trial has been taking place since 14 September at the Palm Ridge High Court

Ndlovu is accused of planning the murders of her relatives and her lover, Maurice Mabasa for insurance money

Briefly News has taken a closer look at the trial and we have compiled some of the highlights of the court proceedings

JOHANNESBURG - Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu, a former police officer at Tembisa Police Station first took the stand in her murder and attempted murder trial on 14 September 2021.

By then, the High Court sitting in Palm Ridge, Johannesburg had already heard various testimonies from witnesses about the crimes Ndlovu had allegedly committed.

One of the people that testified against Ndlovu was a hitman whom she allegedly hired to kill her sister Joyce Ndlovu and her children.

Ndlovu is currently standing trial for the murder of six people, five relatives and her live-in partner Maurice Mabasa to cash in on insurance policies. She also faces eight counts of attempted murder. Briefly News compiled some of the main highlights of the trial.

Ndlovu denies attempting to kill her sister Joyce

In her first appearance, Ndlovu was questioned by her attorney and she took the opportunity to deny that she ever hired Njabulo Kunene to kill her sister Joyce.

She then alleged that she was forced to say the things she said in the video evidence because that was the only way she and Kunnene could get a ride to Bushbuckridge.

Ndlovu inconsolable when asked about the death of her lover

In her second appearance, Ndlovu was quizzed about the death of Mabasa. Ndlovu broke down in court at the mention of Mabasa's name.

After settling down, she explained that Mabasa's workplace had informed her that he was missing. Ndlovu then called Mabasa's brother, Justice Mabasa who told her that he would try her boyfriend.

Ndlovu then testified she did not contact the police about her lover's disappearance because she was waiting for word from Justice. Mabasa was found dead with 80 stab wounds and Ndlovu benefited from insurance policies.

Ndlovu's mother takes the stand on her behalf

Maria Mushwana, the ex-cop's mother, refuted the testimony of an alleged hitman who said Ndlovu hired him to kill Mushwana. Mushwana testified in court that she had never met the suspected hitman, who claimed he had entered her home and requested water.

Mushwana also contradicted some of the evidence given by Ndlovu. Ndlovu had claimed that she was in Bushbuckridge

Ndlovu denies killing her niece and nephew

Throughout the trial, Ndlovu has denied killing her niece Zanele Motha, nephew Brilliant Mashego.

In response to the death of her niece Zanele Motha, Ndlovu claimed that if she had desired for Motha to die, she would not have taken her to the hospital after she complained of discomfort.

On the death of Mashego, it was alleged that Ndlovu was the last person who saw him alive. She had taken out two policies on Mashego but never cashed in on them.

Ndlovu fraudulently signed up her cousin as her husband on an insurance policy

Ndlovu denied any wrongdoing when she was asked why she listed her cousin Madala Witness Homu as her husband one insurance policy.

Ndlovu explained that it was a consultant at the insurance company that signed up Homu as her husband even though she corrected him.

Nomia Ndlovu: Body Language experts breakdown the former Tembisa cop behaviour in court

Briefly News previously contacted two body language experts who weighed in on Ndlovu's behaviour to help us better understand the alleged killer cop.

While to the normal person it may seem like Ndlovu was not exhibiting any kind of emotion, Tania Steyn, a Body Language expert and Human Behaviour analyst from the Art of People says Ndlovu actually displayed quite a few emotions with her microexpressions.

"Microexpressions are very brief involuntary facial expressions that everyone makes, it's universal," explains Steyn.

Steyn explains that Ndlovu's microexpressions were quite telling and gave cues on whether or not someone was telling the truth. In regard to Ndlovu crying about her lover, Steyn explains that Ndlovu showed genuine sadness for a brief moment, however, it was soon replaced with fake sadness.

Steyn adds that manipulators will do anything for attention even if it paints them negatively because all attention is good attention for them.

