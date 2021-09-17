Nomia Ndlovu Says She Mostly Insured Her Relatives Who Were Unemployed

Nomia Ndlovu still maintains there were no malicious intentions when she insured several of her family members

The former Tembisa cop told the High Court on Thursday that she made that decision because of painful past experiences

Ndlovu, who has been accused of killing her family for money, says she only took out insurance policies to ensure that she would have money to bury them when they died

JOHANNESBURG - Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu, a former constable at Tembisa South Police Station, explained to the court on Thursday why she took out insurance policies on the relatives and partner she is accused of orchestrating the murders of.

Ndlovu is facing a total of 20 charges that include six counts of murder, eight counts of attempted murder as well as multiple charges related to insurance fraud. Ndlovu is currently standing trial at the Palm Ridge High Court in Johannesburg.

Ndlovu informed the court that she had very good reasons for taking out insurance policies on her family members. She explained that she insured family members who were mostly unemployed, reports TimesLIVE.

She said she did not want to struggle to bury her relatives in case they died while they were still unemployed.

She went on to say she made this decision because, in the past, her family found themselves in an unpleasant situation where a relative died without employment and they had trouble coming up with funds to bury them.

Ndlovu first insured her cousin Madala Witness Homu as her brother and he was killed in 2012.

Ndlovu insured her sister Audrey Ndlovu who was found dead in Tembisa in 2013.

She took out an insurance policy on her partner Maurice Mabasa and listed him as her spouse even though they were not married at the time, reports News24 . Mabasa died in 2015.

. Mabasa died in 2015. Her niece Zanele Motha was also insured by Ndlovu and she died in 2016 after suffering serious injuries.

Ndlovu insured her nephew Willie Mashaba and took out two insurance policies on him. He died in 2017 and it has been alleged he had plans to meet with Ndlovu on the day he died.

She also took out two insurance policies on Brilliant Mashego, who died in 2018 after he was last seen with Ndlovu. Ndlovu never cashed in on his policies.

